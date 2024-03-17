PARTY? Opens at Theater for the New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Party?" a new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas that offers a fresh look at the ever-changing concept of marriage as a lifetime commitment, opened this weekend at the Theater for the New City, 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY.

"We have an amazing professional director and actors," said playwright Lucas. "I was moved and thrilled opening weekend by the rounds of applause, standing ovations, and sold out theater."

"Party?" has the rare combination of humor and heart that speaks to the audience, while making them laugh," added Director Myriam Cyr.

The cast features Audrey Heffernan Meyer as Diana and Jordan Lage as Aaron, the play's middle-age couple, struggling with balancing their individual needs and making their marriage work. Alan Ceppos takes on the multi-layered role of Felix - a husband, father and grandfather. Pamela Shaw portrays Esther - his all-knowing wife of many decades.

Rounding out the multi-generational cast are Molly Chiffer as Caitlyn and Brian Mason as Jason, who bring a more contemporary view of marriage to the sharp-witted dialogue. Together, the couples provide an entertaining view of relationships.

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, thru March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets visit the button below or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.