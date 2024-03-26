PARTY? Enters Final Weekend At Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Party?" The hilarious new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas that offers a fresh look at the institution of marriage, will only be on stage at Theater for the New City through Sunday, March 31. Lucas' new play, directed by Myriam Cyr, mixes fast-paced humor and vulnerability to examine the tangled relationships of three generations in one family.

The ensemble features Audrey Heffernan Meyer as Diana and Jordan Lage as Aaron, the play's middle age couple, struggling with balancing their individual needs and making their marriage work. Pamela Shaw, as Esther, an all-knowing wife, mother and grandmother, is laugh-out-loud funny. Veteran actor Alan Ceppos, takes on the complex role of Felix - a husband, father and grandfather with secrets.

Rounding out the multi-generational cast are Molly Chiffer as Caitlyn, a modern woman with feminist ideas and Brian Mason as Jason, who is not sure if he is comfortable with an polyamorous marriage. Through sharp-witted dialogue, the three couples provide an entertaining view of relationships.

Tickets

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 28 - 30 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. For tickets visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/party/ or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.