PARTY? Embraces Multi-Generational View of Marriage with Humor at Theatre for the New City

"Party?" a new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas offers a fresh look at the ever-changing perception of marriage roles and the institution as a lifetime commitment. Through sharp dialogue, Lucas mixes humor and sensitivity to examine the tangled relationships of three generations in one family. Theater for the New City will present the play's premier New York run March 14 to 31, directed by Myriam Cyr. Tickets are available at the button below.

"The very funny characters, Esther and Felix, lead the cast in this hilarious examination of marriage," said playwright Lucas. "Felix and Ester actually saved Party? I was ready to throw this play away, but when people saw it and read it, they all said, "No, no, no, no, no! - we love Felix and Esther! keep writing!"

Veteran actor Alan Ceppos, who first appeared on Broadway in The Three Musketeers at age 9, is delighted to take on the complex role of Felix - a husband, father and grandfather. "The character and storyline speaks to me and my generation," said Ceppos. "The story is so universal and current at the same time. How different generations view marriage is exactly what the world is talking about. Just recently, the Times focused on the trend toward open relationships."

Portraying Esther, Felix's wife of decades, Pamela Shaw, known for her varied work on stage and screen, loves the play's deep collaborative nature. "It is an ensemble piece. The overlapping relationships between the characters are its foundation," she said. "My character speaks her mind, but hold secrets at the same time. She brings an honesty and a warmth to play."

The ensemble features Audrey Heffernan Meyer as Diana and Jordan Lage as Aaron, the play's middle age couple, struggle with balancing their individual needs and making their marriage work. Rounding out the multi-generational cast are Molly Chiffer as Caitlyn and Brian Mason as Jason, who bring a more contemporary fluid view of marriage to the sharp-witted dialogue. The three couples provide an entertaining view of relationships.

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, March 14-March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets visit the button below or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.

Anne Marilyn Lucas (Playwright) has written over 30 plays including musicals from 10 minutes to full length plays: Party?, From Silence, Recovery and Say the Name. Her work has been performed in NYC at Theater for the New City, The Museum of Jewish Heritage (Arin Arbus), Polaris, and Theatre of Light; in New England at the Boston Theatre Marathon, Boston Playwright's Theater, Gloucester Stage, Marblehead Little Theatre, The Warner International Play Festival, The House of Seven Gables, TNT Festival and The Salem Theatre Company. Anne holds a diploma from the Webber Douglas Academy in London, a BFA from Lake Erie College, an MFA from Boston University in Theater Education/Directing and an MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University in Writing for Stage and Screen. She was a Professor of Drama at Salem State University for 10 years. Her play Recovery was translated into Greek and performed at Theatro Non Verba. Harvard University staged her Holocaust play Say the Name and Cottey College produced From Silence in 2020. Anne is on the Board of MLT and ART in Boston.