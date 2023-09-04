One-Night-Only Staged Reading Of THE GUYS at The Flea Theater Will Commemorate 22nd Anniversary Of 9/11

The event is set for September 11, 2023.

By: Sep. 04, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo 2 TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City
Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors Photo 3 Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors
THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month Photo 4 THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month

Join in for a special and poignant evening as we present a one-night-only staged reading of 'The Guys' by Anne Nelson at The Flea Theater, now under new management. The Guys premiered at this very location 22 years ago, just blocks away from the fallen towers. This event is dedicated to commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11 and honoring the memory of those who lost their lives.

'The Guys' is a powerful and moving play based on a true story that brings to life the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. The play follows the heartrending journey of Nick, a New York Fire Captain, as he seeks solace and guidance in the face of unspeakable loss. Nick's path crosses with Joan, an editor, who becomes his source of strength and eloquence as he endeavors to craft eulogies for the eight brave members of his company who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Twelve days after the catastrophic events, Nick and Joan come together to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. Through compassion, wit, and humanity, they navigate the challenging task of remembering and honoring those who selflessly gave their lives. As they forge a connection, a profound friendship emerges, and their journey becomes a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Featuring the incredibly talented Melissa David and Adam T Perkins. Perkins was a volunteer first responder to the 9/11 attacks as a Search and Rescue 'Tunnel Rat' or 'Mole', crawling beneath the wreckage of Ground Zero, NYC.

As we mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, we invite you to join us in remembering and reflecting on the lives lost. Let us gather at The Flea Theater for this special evening of 'The Guys,' a play that captures the essence of unity, compassion, and the unbreakable bonds that arise in the face of tragedy.

Event Details:
Date: September 11, 2023
Time: 6:30 & 8:30PM
Location: The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007
Tickets: $25
Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo
FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake

John McManus directs the world premiere of a new play, Fire in the Temple by Glen Williamson, in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake, September 15th, 16th, 17th and 24th.

2
Livestream Will Benefit Deaf Austin Theaters ASL Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT Photo
Livestream Will Benefit Deaf Austin Theater's ASL Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Join BROADWAY SIGNs! PRIDE! A Benefit for Deaf Austin Theater’s First Ever ASL Production of the Laramie Project, live from The Triad Theater.

3
Harlem Stage Reveals Details For 40th Anniversary Season Photo
Harlem Stage Reveals Details For 40th Anniversary Season

Harlem Stage has made tickets available for its 40th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, September 5, and announced the full lineups for its Uptown Nights music series and the newly launched Uptown Nights Latin Music Series.

4
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October Photo
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October

Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre (NFT), led by Producing Artistic Director Elizabeth Van Dyke, will hold a 53rd Anniversary Celebration October 2, 2023 at Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video Video: Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Angels and Queens
St. Luke in the Fields (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branko Milisković - LUST
The Tank (9/09-9/09)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three-Time Grammy Winner Gustavo Casenave presents his new duo with Franco Pinna at Flushing Town Hall
FLUSHING TOWN HALL (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fertile Ground New Works Showcase
Green Space (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare... with a twist! presents TWELFTH NIGHT
Plowshares Coffee Roasters (10/16-10/16)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You