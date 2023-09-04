One-Night-Only Staged Reading Of THE GUYS at The Flea Theater Will Commemorate 22nd Anniversary Of 9/11

Join in for a special and poignant evening as we present a one-night-only staged reading of 'The Guys' by Anne Nelson at The Flea Theater, now under new management. The Guys premiered at this very location 22 years ago, just blocks away from the fallen towers. This event is dedicated to commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11 and honoring the memory of those who lost their lives.

'The Guys' is a powerful and moving play based on a true story that brings to life the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. The play follows the heartrending journey of Nick, a New York Fire Captain, as he seeks solace and guidance in the face of unspeakable loss. Nick's path crosses with Joan, an editor, who becomes his source of strength and eloquence as he endeavors to craft eulogies for the eight brave members of his company who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Twelve days after the catastrophic events, Nick and Joan come together to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. Through compassion, wit, and humanity, they navigate the challenging task of remembering and honoring those who selflessly gave their lives. As they forge a connection, a profound friendship emerges, and their journey becomes a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Featuring the incredibly talented Melissa David and Adam T Perkins. Perkins was a volunteer first responder to the 9/11 attacks as a Search and Rescue 'Tunnel Rat' or 'Mole', crawling beneath the wreckage of Ground Zero, NYC.

As we mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, we invite you to join us in remembering and reflecting on the lives lost. Let us gather at The Flea Theater for this special evening of 'The Guys,' a play that captures the essence of unity, compassion, and the unbreakable bonds that arise in the face of tragedy.

Event Details:

Date: September 11, 2023

Time: 6:30 & 8:30PM

Location: The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007

Tickets: $25

Click Here