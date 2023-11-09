Odd Salon NYC: ODDMENTS NY III Comes to FRIGID New York at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present ODDMENTS NYC: III, curated by Guest Curator and Fellow Olivia Owre-Bell, at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street) on Tuesday, December 12 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm). The performance will also be available to livestream. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:455/. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

ODDMENTS is a perfectly, peculiar, potpourri of obscure tales in the fields of art, history, adventure, and science. These stories may not have fit previous salons but we consider them worthy of telling nonetheless. Tonight we celebrate a grab bag of rarities, share some toasts, and wrap up 2023 while we look to the future.

The Madman and the Pentathlon

With Odd Salon Fellow Rain Weigartner

In 1912, an American cavalry officer ran, swam, rode, stabbed, and shot his way to Olympic Gold in his own mind. The judges saw things differently.

One Voice, Dozens of Votes

Second Talk With Andrea Fondulas

Discover the history of Tammany Hall and their distorted version of democracy as they wield their influence on New York City.

Honoring the Herbalist Women of the Lenape People

Second Talk with Pam Segura

Come learn about the herbalist women of the land called Lenapehoking, known to the rest of us as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Jelly Donuts are Jewish!

With Odd Salon Fellow Jessie Wayburn

On the fifth day of Hanukkah, my true love gave to me... FIVE JELLY DONUTS. Have you ever thought about the origin of "sufganyot" or jelly donuts? Come learn about the dessert that celebrates the gift of light on the fifth day of Hanukkah.

The Raft Expeditions of Thor Heyerdahl

With Odd Salon Fellow Matt Codner

Norwegian scientist Thor Heyerdahl's voyage on a balsa raft called Kon-Tiki brought him from Peru to Polynesia to show that Pacific Islanders could have descended from ancient Mesoamericans. Emboldened by this success, he crossed the Indian and Atlantic Oceans on rudimentary reed vessels to float unpopular theories about human migration.

From Perfection to Puppy Chow: The Painful History of New Jersey's Hopewell Castle

With Odd Salon Fellow Theresa Handwerk

Discover how Ralston-Purina's famous puppy food is all that remains of a 19th century eugenics-based utopian society developed at The Castle, a Victorian mansion in Hopewell, New Jersey.

