October Shows Launch Just Kidding at Symphony Space in October

Symphony Space announces the launch of the 2019-20 Just Kidding family performing arts series with a lively and exciting roster of kid-centric shows each Saturday in October. Tickets to all matinee shows this season are available online and by calling the box office at (212) 864-5400. The lineup this first month includes two interactive concerts, lively kid-powered dance, and circus-style hijinks:

October 5 at 11 am: Oran Etkin and Timbalooloo - This internationally touring jazz clarinetist and educator will perform songs from his new globe-spanning album Finding Friends Far from Home: A Journey with Clara Net. Oran and special guests will invite loads of audience interaction including singing, clapping, dancing, and drumming. As the instruments "talk" with one another, children learn that making music means bringing their own character, humor, and emotion along for the ride. Etkin's highly interactive approach is based on his Timbalooloo music classes.

October 12 at 11 am: Joanie Leeds & the Nightlights - Joanie's tuneful melodies and rich, funny lyrics give irresistible zip to songs about sunglasses at the beach, goodnight hugs, and popcorn popping. The Brooklyn based artist will also debut a couple of songs from her upcoming folksy female empowerment album for girls, women, and the people who lift them up. PJ Library will offer a harvest-themed craft before the show, beginning at 10:30 am.

October 19 at 11 am: The Remarkable Renaldo and Little Lou - This world-class clown and one-man circus is joined by Little Lou for a hilarious showa?? featuring juggling and balancing, lots of comedy, and plenty of audience participationa??.This is Renaldo's return visit to Symphony Space and a first-time appearance by Little Lou. Renaldo has performed with Big Apple Circus, Circus Sarasota, the Royal Hanneford Circus, Luna Stage Theater Co., Canada's Garden Brothers Circus, England's Zippo's Circus, and at SeaWorld.

October 26 at 2 pm: National Dance Institute: The Celebration Team "Voices of Change" - Dancers ages 9 to 15 will be performing for kids in Just Kidding's annual high-energy show, featuring original choreography and live music. This year's performance of "Voices of Change" honors individuals and communities that have used their voices to affect positive change in the world. Through dance and music, NDI's exuberant dancers will highlight the countless possibilities of artistic expression and activism to inspire, empower, and mobilize the voices of tomorrow.



Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway (at 95th), near the 96th Street subway station (1,2,3 lines.Tickets to this season's performances are available for sale now at Symphonyspace.org. For the latest Just Kidding news, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.





