ONE TWENTY-ONE Announced As Part Of Queerly Festival

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade presents Queerly Festival featuring ONE TWENTY-ONE, written by JD Stewart and directed by Ashley Wren Collins. ONE TWENTY-ONE will be performed on June 25 @ 4pm and 7pm at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street). Tickets ($15) can be purchased in advance at http://www.horsetrade.info/queerly-festival-feea.

Pound Nightclub owner Maggie hires a new staff member named River to help with cleaning duties during the day. He's a little odd, and at first she's unsure he'll fit in the tight-knit family of the nightclub staff. Yet as the months pass, a budding friendship between River and Angel, one of the clubs DJ's, opens all three of them up to receiving and giving love they never knew they needed, could have or was possible. As Pride approaches, future plans are made, but the new roads they are set to journey on may be over sooner than they realize.

Written by JD Stewart, the writer/performer of Gay Boy (Frigid Festival, 2019, Queerly Festival, 2018, Dream Up Festival, 2017) recently shortlisted for the 2019 Theatre Uncut Political Playwriting Award, ONE TWENTY-ONE is a love story for a time when all we need is a bit of hope that we may get exactly what we want.

ONE TWENTY-ONE is directed by Ashley Wren Collins (The Bedbug, the upcoming The Chaos Theory of Now at Dixon Place, and the short film, i only miss you when i'm breathing, starring Phil Vassar). ONE TWENTY-ONE stars Rashad Edwards (Upcoming: HBO's Mrs Fletcher, Current: CBS All Access: The Good Fight), Paul Pontrelli Off-Broadway: The Flick (u/s; Barrow Street Theatre), This Clement World (St. Ann's Warehouse), and Patricia R. Floyd (Blindspot, The Black List, Upcoming: The Godfather of Harlem on Epix).



FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID's Resident Artist Program offers a home to a select group of Independent theater artists, pooling together a great deal of talent and energy. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group. www.FRIGIDnewyork.info





