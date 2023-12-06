OCEAN IN A TEA CUP to be Featured in CreateTheater's New Works Event

Once in a Tea Cup has a book and music by Joel Krantz with lyrics by Joel Krantz and Neil Selden.

Dec. 06, 2023

OCEAN IN A TEA CUP to be Featured in CreateTheater's New Works Event

CreateTheatre will host a night of new musicals on Friday, December 15th at 7pm at MasterCard Midnight Theatre, 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York City to benefit the 2024 Create Theater New Works Festival. A selection of songs from nine new musicals that are being developed in-house in a variety of musical storytelling styles.

One of those nine musicals is Joel Krantz' Ocean in a Tea Cup.

Two songs from Joel Krantz' musical, Ocean in Teacup, will be presented. The story centers on an American soldier who gets a second chance at life and enlightenment in war torn India.

"it's a love story, a war story, a spiritual quest musical" says Krantz, regarding his deeply moving work, "Ocean in a Teacup" is an original musical drama based on the life of a man I was blessed to know personally. I came to consider him my mentor, Ray Hauserman."

An industry presentation of the entire musical is being planned for Spring 2024. Once in a Tea Cup has a book and music by Joel Krantz with lyrics by Joel Krantz and Neil Selden.

CreateTheater has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg. During the shutdown of 2020- 2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows, for which Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. CreateTheater continues today to offer classes, workshops, developmental programs, and other opportunities for theatre-makers to develop and produce their work.

In 2020 CreateTheater created a resident company, The Experts Theater Company (ETC), to work intensely with a smaller group of writers to develop their scripts and guide them through to production. It is the "Artistic Home" where we can work more individually with writers and help them move their work toward production.

The New Works Festival is a collaborative series produced by CreateTheater, in association with Prism Stage Company, for CreateTheater ETC members whose shows are ready for their first developmental production in NYC. It is a NYC-based non-profit fiscally-sponsored company through Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU).




