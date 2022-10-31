Nora Armani to Present MERCEDES AND ZARUHI at United Solo Festival

Celebrating a "Lifetime Achievement" award by the 38th Alexandria Film Festival, in Cairo, Egypt, actress Nora Armani will be commemorating her lifetime of achievements in an Off-Broadway solo performance. Nora will be presenting her English adaptation of MERCEDES AND ZARUHI, on November 6th, Sunday at 7:00 pm, at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in New York.

Mercedes and Zaruhi is a play told by Zaruhi, the younger of two sisters brought up in Greece with the love of their homeland in their hearts and the possible return home constantly on their minds. Based on true events, the play represents an important page in Soviet History that is rarely discussed. A monodrama about the repatriations to the Soviet Union in the late 1940s.

Nora's stage credits include Shakespeare, Shaw, Hammerstein, Molière, Chekhov, Guitry, Pinter, Labiche, Gallaire, Pirandello, and Aslibekyan. The dual award-winning play Sojourn at Ararat / Le Chant D'Ararat (co-created by Armani and Gerald Papasian) toured four continents including Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Avignon.

On screen, Nora Armani is powerful. Best known by her co-starring role alongside Serge Avedikian in the feature film, Labyrinth; directed by Mikayel Dovlatyan. The classic is making a comeback, premiering in Armenia and soon in Paris. Her screen credits include I am Gitmo (Cannes), La Nouvelle Eve (with Karin Viard), Voisin Voisine (with Anemone), Le Coeur à l'Ouvrage (France), Deadline in Seven Days (Armenia), Labyrinth (Armenia), Chasing Taste, Good Funk, Bourek, Last Station, Santa Claus in Baghdad. Nora will be in the wildly anticipated Netflix release of Lexi Alexander's ABSOLUTE DIMINION, starring Patton Oswalt (2023). Nora has also appeared in the following series: "Blacklist: Redemption" (NBC), "Casualty" (BBC), "Golden Boy" (CBS), and "Al Asdiqaa - The Friends" (Egyptian TV).

Actress Nora Armani was recently honored with a "Lifetime Achievement" award at the 38th Alexandria Film Festival's, Wednesday, October 5, at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, in presence of Egyptian producer Mahmoud Hemeda, Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr. Khaled El Galili, Festival Director film critic Al Amir Abaza. Nora dedicated her award to women around the world, and to her family, whose lives have been lost to political violence.

As big on the stage as she is in life, Nora Armani is as talented and an actress/director as she is beautiful in heart and mind. Nora is fluent in six languages, born in Cairo, a graduate from the world's top universities. Prior to the "Lifetime Achievement" award by the 38th Alexandria Film Festival, Nora was winner of the "Best Actress" award by the Syunik Film Festival for her role in Labyrinth, Armani also won "Best Woman Filmmaker of a Short" at the Toronto Independent Film Festival as a director for iMigrant Woman. She splits her time between New York and Paris. And when she is not on stage, she is founder and director of the New York Socially Relevant Film Festival: Film screenings promoting anti-violence and peace. Nora's recent stage work includes her self-penned one-woman play, Back on the Couch with Nora Armani, performed on Theatre Row in New York.

Mercedes, by author and writer, Anush Aslibekyan, the winner of the 2017 Yerevan Book Festival and published in the Anthology of Armenian Modern Literature. Anush Aslibekyan is an Armenian theatre critic, novelist, dramatist, member of the Writers' Union of Armenia (2012). She is a Candidate of Art History (2018) and an associate professor. She is the author of five books. Her works have been translated into a number of languages, and her plays have been staged in Armenia and abroad, in more than 20 international festivals winning a number of major awards. Since 2006, she teaches history of theater at The Yerevan State Theatre and Cinema Institute, and also heads literature and dramaturgy courses.