Noor Theatre's Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th Installment

The readings will take place February 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th & March 1st and will be held at TheaterLab. 

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming St Photo 2 Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming Story Complemented with Folk Music
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 3 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo 4 A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

Noor Theatre's Highlight Reading Series Is Back For Its 10th Installment

Noor Theatre will present the return of the Highlight Reading Series for its 10th installment this winter, showcasing new work by artists of MENA/SWANA (Middle Eastern/Southwest Asian/North African) descent. The readings will take place February 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th & March 1st and will be held at TheaterLab. 

Artistic Producer Kate Moore Heaney shares: “Since Noor Theatre's founding in 2010, the Highlight Reading Series has provided a space to develop and support the work of artists in our community. After a hiatus, we are proud to bring back the Series for its 10th installment to share the work of these phenomenal artists.”

The evenings will feature Hend Ayoub's Home? Or A Palestinian Woman's Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness, directed by Carey Perloff; Fouad Dakwar's Fouad of Nazareth, music directed by Ben Covello, and Nikki Massoud's He Who Has Ten Thousand Horses, both directed by Sivan Battat; and Ella Boureau's Quand Tu Sors Du Feu, directed by Leyla Levi, and music directed by Laura Elkeslassy. The Series will be line-produced by George Strus.

Three of the full-length pieces of this line-up were selected through a robust open submission process, and the fourth full-length slot features Noor-commissioned writer Nikki Massoud. Each full-length play will receive a reading rehearsal process followed by a presentation for Noor audiences and industry members.

From Sivan Battat, Noor's Director of New Work Development: “Nikki is an extraordinary writer and Noor is thrilled we can support the ongoing development of her piece. Our commissioning program offers MENA/SWANA writers financial support and readings to advance the development of their work, contributing to the rich, rigorous canon of plays and musicals by writers from our community.” 

The series will also include Spotlight on SWANA Writers' Co-Op, an evening of 10-minute excerpts from plays written by Gregory Jafari Van Acker, Dalia Ashurina, Gamal ElSawah, Chloé Hayat, Olivia Khoshatefeh, Thalia Ranjbar and Monna Sabouri, and directed by SB Tennent and Kareem Fahmy. All of these artists are members of the SWANA Writers' Co-op, a group for SWANA dialogue-based writers that regularly gathers with the support of Playwrights Horizons to share pages, receive feedback, offer and receive peer-mentorship, and support each other's writing processes. The group was originally created by Kareem Fahmy and May Treuhaft-Ali and is horizontally led, collectively operated, and contingent on writers' willingness to volunteer their time toward each other's artistic growth.

“We are very proud to celebrate these new works by our incredible MENA/SWANA artists, who still remain underrepresented in other spaces across the theatrical landscape.  We are deeply grateful to Salman Al-Rashid and Moudhy Al-Rashid for their generous support of Noor, without whom our first Highlight Reading Series since 2020 would not be possible,” shares Ariana Sarfarzi, Noor's Executive Director.

Learn more at www.noortheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Rob Noyes New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play Fest Photo
Rob Noyes' New Play, ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Premieres In Queens Short Play Fest

Playwright Rob Noyes believes that Orwell that ends well in ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY part of the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival.

2
The Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCH Photo
The Anthropologists Announce Next Workshop Performances For New Play AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS

The Anthropologists axes, herbs and satchels is a celebration of the traditional knowledge held in the Black birth worker community and a potent examination of maternal mortality. Workshop performances take place February 25-27, 2024, and are paired with a free roundtable conversation on 'The Cost of Birth' on Feb 10.

3
La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of METCH= MUSIC, EXHIBITION, TEXTS, AND CHOREOGRA Photo
La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of METCH= MUSIC, EXHIBITION, TEXTS, AND CHOREOGRAPHY, February 15–25

Internationally renowned artist Ivo Dimchev, known for his radically imaginative performances, brings his latest solo work, METCH = Music, Exhibition, Texts, and Choreography to The Club at La MaMa. Performances will take place February 15-25, 2024.

4
A Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play Festival Photo
A Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play Festival

Discover the works of prolific playwright Doug DeVita at The Secret Theatre's Queens Short Plays Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of METCH= MUSIC, EXHIBITION, TEXTS, AND CHOREOGRAPHY, February 15–25La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of METCH= MUSIC, EXHIBITION, TEXTS, AND CHOREOGRAPHY, February 15–25
A Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play FestivalA Duet Of DeVita Plays To Be Presented At The Queens Short Play Festival
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUSTThe Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
TOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival PremiereTOURIST TRAP Explores Asian-American Identity at Chain Theatre One Act Festival Premiere

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Annelies (Manhattan) in Off-Off-Broadway Annelies (Manhattan)
Minnie Petrie Synagogue Hebrew Union College (4/28-4/28)
Second Chance in Off-Off-Broadway Second Chance
Chain Theater (2/09-2/17)
SEA LEGS in Off-Off-Broadway SEA LEGS
Pangea (2/29-3/07)
Sojourner in Off-Off-Broadway Sojourner
Union Theological Seminary (2/24-2/24)
Hats Off To Liza A Musical Celebration in Off-Off-Broadway Hats Off To Liza A Musical Celebration
Laurie Beechman (3/09-3/09)
Eccentric Cabaret in Off-Off-Broadway Eccentric Cabaret
Brooklyn Art Haus (2/06-12/03)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You