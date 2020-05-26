No Exit Theatre Collective Presents HAMLET, Abridged In Their Live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series

HAMLET, abridged will be performed May 29th at 7pm on the No Exit Theatre Collective Facebook page.

No Exit Theatre Collective was founded by co-artistic director Ben Natan to give artists a space to work on their craft during the pandemic.

HAMLET, abridged follows Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, and Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing in their Fortnightly Reading Series.

To support their artists, they have set up a virtual tip jar, where funds raised during show weeks are equally distributed among the artists involved in the production. On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading their streaming capabilities, and expanding their team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. Their tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

Follow @NoExitTC on Twitter and Instagram.

HAMLET, abridged is adapted from Shakespeare by Kevin Kantor, Samual Cheeseman, and Bianca Phipps and directed by Ben Natan, co-artistic director. The cast will feature Claire Tumey (Q2, A New Musical) as Hamlet, Arin Edelstein (Much Ado, Shakespeare To Go) as Horatio, Caitlyn McCain (As You Like It, Match:Lit) as Ophelia, Meagan Sisler (Of The Sea, Dixon Place) as Laertes, Courtney Silber as Polonious/Player, Nicole Pellini as Gertrude/Player, RJ Christian (Little Shop of Horrors, Tisch New Theatre) as Claudius/Ghost/Player, Henry Sheeran as "Rosenstern"/Gravedigger, Heidi Tolson as Ensemble, Swing: Renae Raymond (Threepenny Opera, RVCC). Technical Directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director.

NO EXIT THEATRE COLLECTIVE is an artist-led theatre company in response to the Covid-19 pandemic helmed by co-artistic directors Ben Natan and Zeynep Akca. We provide a digital space for young theatre professionals to hone their craft, experiment, and continue working. They are committed to exploring the tools the medium of conference calls and live streaming provides us with through public domain plays and developing new works. They are also committed to gender and color conscious casting and staffing. As young professionals, they are determined to present their art authentically and unapologetically. For more information and live streams, see their Facebook page.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You