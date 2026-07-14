THIS LIME TREE BOWER to Open at Quick Eternity Seaport with GoodBadGroup NYC

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GoodBad Group NYC will present Connor McPherson's This Lime Tree Bower, a three-hand story told up close and personal at Quick Eternity, a favorite cocktail bar in the Seaport, 22 Peck Slip. The off-off show takes place in the sleek upstairs event space, serving a full menu and craft cocktails, running from July 16 through August 1, 2026. Tickets are $47 and can be purchased now.

An early play by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, This Lime Tree Bower was first performed in 1995 and uses three interweaving monologues from young men in a small Irish seaside town to tell a story of coming-of-age, boredom, and crime that will drop audiences into a world they won't ever forget.

The cast features James Broderick as Joe, Patrick Perih as Frank, and Forrest Weber as Ray. The show is directed by Christopher Ryan. It is produced by Richie Radici and Patrick Perih.

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