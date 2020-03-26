New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Choreography Lab April 1

New York Theatre Barn will live stream the launch of the 7th season of its Choreography Lab on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at 7PM EST.

This installment will be free of charge. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. It is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation.

The featured choreographers in the company's first ever virtual lab are Rachel Leigh Dolan, Eamon Foley (13, Everyday Rapture), Michael Jacinto, and Mandarin Wu. Foley was recently featured in the 2020 installment of DanceBreak, and Dolan, Jacinto and Wu have all been previously featured in the Choreography Lab. Our audience will have the chance to meet the four choreographers and see short segments of movement that they have developed over the past week.

"New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. We will continue our mission of incubating new musicals in front of live audiences," said Artistic Director Joe Barros. "From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development." The company will also record the live stream and distribute it with supertitles for its deaf artists and patrons.

The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM EST on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel: NY Theatre Barn. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





