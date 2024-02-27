New York Stage and Film Will Perform Readings of HOW IT ENDS and BOGDONOFF This Winter

New York Stage and Film has revealed two readings as part of its winter season, including How it Ends and Bogdonoff.

The NYSAF Winter Season provides new plays and musicals with developmental opportunities featuring public presentations, as well as incubator residencies and communal gatherings.

About HOW IT ENDS

In order for a play to begin, a script must be activated. But what is the script in a climate in crisis? In this piece for performance, you will be asked to step into the roles of people that are part of the world's story as they try to survive.

Monday, March 4

About BOGDONOFF

Francis and Alice walk their dogs off leash in Riverside Park. A new play about talking and dying and how we all got like this.

Monday, March 11

Learn more at https://www.newyorkstageandfilm.org