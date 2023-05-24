New York Premiere of RADOJKA, SI TE MUERES TE MATO Comes to Repertorio Español

Repertorio Español, one of NYC's most celebrated Latinx theatre companies, presents the New York premiere of "RADOJKA, SI TE MUERES TE MATO" (RADOJKA, I'LL KILL YOU IF YOU DIE), written by the Uruguayan playwriters Fernando Schmidt & Christian Ibarzabal.

"After several successes since we reopened in October 2021, I am proud that Repertorio is prioritizing contemporary Latinx playwrights, sharing great works like Radojka. When I first read this superb comedy, I knew it would become a favorite of Repertorio's audience. We can't wait to share this work while we honor one of the first women to join our Board and most loyal supporter, Sava B. Thomas." - Rafael Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director

Leyma López will direct the comedy and stars Zulema Clares from Cuba, Maria Fontanals from Spain, and Wanda Arriaga & Gilberto Gabriel Díaz Flores from Puerto Rico. The production will start previews on Friday, June 2nd, and premiere on Tuesday, June 6th. It will take place at the 55th-anniversary celebration to support Repertorio's Education Program, ¡DIGNIDAD! on the iconic Gramercy Arts Theatre stage with a reception at Sarabeth's at Park Avenue South after the performance.

Performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Two women taking care of an elderly lady come together in order to survive and keep their job. They make a surprising decision that creates the most hilarious situations. What would you be willing to do not to lose your job?

PREVIEWS:

Friday, June 02, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 03, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 04, 2023, 3:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:

Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 7:00 PM

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, June 09, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 11, 2023, 3:00 PM

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 16, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 18, 2023, 3:00 PM

More performances are available through 2023.

PLAYWRIGHTS

Fernando Schmidt is a playwright and screenwriter. He is the author of more than twenty plays and many others collaborations. He has been awarded by the General Association of Authors of Uruguay with the Musa Award, and by the Instituto Internacional de Teatro (UNESCO), in recognition of the best work by a national author. His work ¿Quién fue el gracioso? won the Municipal Dramaturgy Award. Together with Christian Ibarzábal, he is the author of the comedy Radojka, which premiered in twelve countries and was awarded with multiple awards.

Christian Ibarzábal premiered ten plays of his authorship and close to twenty collaborations, in the main theaters of Uruguay. He received nominations and awards from theater critics, for Revelation, Best Musical, and Best Show for Children, at the Florencio Uruguayan Theater Awards. In co-authorship with Fernando Schmidt, he has written Radojka, winner of the Estrella de mar award in 2022 and the Carlos 2023 award, for the best theatrical text and the best comedy of the season in Argentina.

LEYMA LÓPEZ - DIRECTOR

Born in San José de las Lajas in La Habana, Cuba. From 2001 to 2005 she studied direction and acting in the School of the Arts in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba. In 2009, she received her degree in Acting and The Arts from The Superior Institute of La Habana. López was the founder and director of Rompecalles in 2007, a theatrical project focused on investigating classic text. As part of it, she created the adaptation of Fedra and Asamblea de mujeres (The Assembly of Women), two classics of Greek mythology, which won the awards of Festival Olga Alonso and the Municipal of San José de las Lajas award for Best Play.

López is presently Resident Director of Repertorio Español. She received the Van Lier Award for Young Directors in 2012. At Repertorio Español, she has directed: Por Gusto (For Pleasure), El Loco por fuerza (Insane by Force), Hierba mala nunca muere (Weeds Won't Die), Aire frío (Cool Air), La fiaca, Valor, agravio y mujer (Courage, Betrayal, and a Woman Scorned), La Celestina, La Paz Perpetua, Filomena Marturano: Un matrimonio a la caribeña, La dama boba and a series of readings highlighting the works of 17th Century women playwrights. She has received various nominations and awards from ATI, ACE, and HOLA.