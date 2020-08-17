New York Neo-Futurists Present CYBERWRENCH

Tune in on August 29th at 8:00pm.

THE AWARD-WINNING NEW YORK NEO-FUTURISTS (NYNF) now in their 17th Season, have announced that their on-going and ever-changing attempt to create immediate art continues LIVE starting August 29th at 8:00pm with CyberWrench, a monthly collection of Neo-Futurist digital experiments presented in random order, much like their hit show, The Infinite Wrench. As Neo-Futurists, they still are who they are, where they are, doing what they're doing. The main difference? You can join them wherever you are. In your house. On the road. In the bathtub. They won't tell.



If you've seen The Infinite Wrench, the award-winning, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in an hour, you know that if you've seen the show once, you've seen the show ONCE! With CyberWrench, they expand beyond the theater and invite you to come play.



In an attempt to make CyberWrench as accessible as possible tickets are sliding scale, from $5-$130 available now at www.NYNF.Ticketleap.com/Cyberwrench. All proceeds go towards paying NYNF artists, you can also support these NYC artists by joining and contributing to their Patreon.com/nynf. Can't wait? Want more Neo-Futurism now? Check out their weekly podcast Hit Play.



Running Time: approx 30-45 minutes each month



Website: www.nynf.org.



The New York Neo-Futurists are a diverse collective of writer-director-performers. They create theater that is a fusion of storytelling, sport, poetry, and living-newspaper. Through this, they foster a spontaneous community embracing those unreached or unmoved by conventional theater and inspiring them to thought, feeling, and action. The New York Neo-Futurists created a show called The Infinite Wrench: the award-winning, energetic, always changing attempt to perform thirty original plays in about an hour. They now continue the experiment with the weekly podcast Hit Play and the monthly digital live show, CyberWrench. Since opening in 2004, the NY Neos have premiered nearly 6000 new plays.



Aside from running a weekly late-night show, they have produced several award-winning main-stage productions including: Steve: A Docu-Musical, The Human Symphony, The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill: Vol. 1, and Locker #4173b. Collectively they have been nominated for three Drama Desk Awards and more than a dozen New York Innovative Theatre Awards. In 2017 The Infinite Wrench won the NYIT Award for Outstanding Performance Art Production and in 2018 the company received the Fresh Fruit Festival Honeyberry Award for Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community. NY Neo-Futurists have toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and all around the United States, most notably to the Alden Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Wellesley College, Austin College, Grinnell, Sarah Lawrence, URI, University of Texas, NYU, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. They also have been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and Howl Around.



