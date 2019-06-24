New York Musical Festival And Llhpokona ProductionsÂ Present The Concert Of SAVAGE THE MUSICAL

New York Musical Festival And Llhpokona Productions are pleased to announce the concert of Nicolette Blount's SAVAGE THE MUSICAL, with co-book by Lindel Hart and co-composer/co-lyrics by John Waynelovich, musical direction by Kevin Lynch and directed by Rachel Klein.

SAVAGE THE MUSICAL will play two concerts only at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St New York, NY 10036). Performances are Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m. Festival passes are now on sale, as are $29.50 individual tickets available at nymf.org.

SAVAGE THE MUSICAL is a dramatic musical inspired by the true story of 1920s Native American sharpshooter and silent film actress, Wanda Savage, as told through jazz and blues influenced pop music. Wanda was a renegade performer who shot her way through circuses, vaudeville and Hollywood before landing in a Wyoming brothel. Savage is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago - the story of a divorced single mother who fought racism, sexism and abuse to make a name for herself. Her thirst for fame came at a heavy price...losing the one she loved most.

Told through pop music mixed with jazz and blues, SAVAGE THE MUSICAL is inspired by Nicolette Blount's great Grandma, Wanda Savage, a true Chickasaw starlet. Wanda was not your typical Native American in the 1920s, she often wore pants (not the full native regalia) while other women were being thrown in jail for such behavior and her skin was lightened for her films. Wanda fought against years of misogyny and abuse, with husbands and men who took advantage of her, but also being a working woman at a time when this was atypical--Wanda made a choice to leave her children and find a job to support them.

Daniel Barrett is the stage manager. Musicians include musical director Kevin Lynch on the piano, Joe Mankin on bass, and John Ferrari on the drums.

SAVAGE THE MUSICAL performs the concert on the following dates: Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 P.M. Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 P.M. Individual tickets are $29.50 and are available online at http://www.nymf.org or by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater ½ hour prior to performance. Website: savagethemusical.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You