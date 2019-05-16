New York Live Arts Presents Mimi Garrard and Austin Selden in a Concert of Live Dance and Video

The Mimi Garrard Dance Company will present a concert of live dance and video that explores time and our time, with three premieres by Garrard and Austin Selden, at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th Street, Sunday May 26 at 7:30 PM.

Dancer/choreographer Austin Selden will present a new, as yet untitled, work, and will also appear in new dances by Mimi Garrard. Her "Selfie" presents the egotistic man, while "Cosmic Man" offers a universal cosmic man.

Also on the program is the 2018 "A Little Madness Then and Now," directed by Garrard with performance and improvisation by superb dancer Selden, a member of Shen Wei Dance Arts from 2011 to 2017. Here Garrard presents a contemporary environment that is both odd and unstable, with quotes from "The Bells" by Edgar Allan Poe.

MIMI GARRARD studied and danced with Alwin Nikolais, who produced her concerts at the Henry Street Playhouse for ten years. In collaboration with James Seawright, Garrard's work was commissioned CBS Camera Three and WGBH Boston TV. She has created more than ninety works for the stage that were performed throughout the U.S. and South America, and in 2017 alone, participated in dozens of international film festivals, recently in Venezuela, India, Wales, and Argentina. Among Garrard's numerous awards are two choreography grants from the NEA; a Best Choreography Award in a Bristol, England Festival; a Best Experimental Work Award at a Toronto Festival; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute of Arts and Letters in Mississippi for her outstanding achievement in dance both for video and for the stage. Ms. Garrard hosts a half-hour monthly TV show on MNN in New York that is streamed live at the time of broadcast (approximately 200 programs to date).

AUSTIN SELDEN has shown his collaborative work with Sarah Konner since 2007 at venues including The Detroit Institute of Arts, Berkshire Fringe Festival, Judson Church, and Triskelion Arts, to name a few. The couple has enjoyed collaborations with many artists including ChavasseDance&Performance, Xan Burley and Alex Springer, and Megan Kendzior. Austin holds a BFA in Dance from the University of Michigan, a certification in mat Pilates, and is studying Body-Mind Centering. He danced with Shen Wei Dance Arts from 2011 to 2017, and has recently collaborated with Jessica Harris, Anneke Hansen, and Jordan Isadore.

www.mimigarrarddance.com





