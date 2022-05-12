New York City Opera Presents Summer 2022 Season Part Of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances

New York City Opera will present a season of four free, live performances this summer as part of their Park Series in Bryant Park's Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America. Each performance features City Opera's brightest stars as well as members of the City Opera orchestra and will begin at 7pm on the Bryant Park Stage. The series of one-night-only operas accompanied by live music includes The Barber of Seville, La traviata, Lucia di Lammermoor, and a special Pride in the Park performance. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Performances are designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required - with ample seating available and free picnic blankets for audience members to borrow. For more information, visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

For anyone unable to attend in person, free livestream broadcasts of the performances will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms.

New York City Opera was famously dubbed "The People's Opera" by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at its founding in 1943. More than 75 years later, City Opera continues its historic mission to inspire audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera, nurture the work of promising American artists, and build new audiences through affordable ticket prices and extensive outreach and education programs. Picnic Performances continues the tradition of opera in Bryant Park.