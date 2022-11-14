Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Theatre Company THEE Takes Over Shrunken Shakespeare Company & Launches with THE SPELLS Reading

New Theatre Company THEE Takes Over Shrunken Shakespeare Company & Launches with THE SPELLS Reading

THEE was founded with a mission to become a haven for subversive theatre and film

Nov. 14, 2022  

The NYC-based THEE (The Hey Ensemble) will see members develop original works of theatre and film in a non-hierarchical, ensemble-based atmosphere.

A new NYC theatre company, THEE is the evolution of what started as Shrunken Shakespeare Company back in 2012. Following a radical, committee-led model brought to life by two of its co-founders and ensemble members, director Krysta Hibbard and actor Yvonne Cone, the company was rebuilt to align with a mutually agreed upon set of unapologetic values that uplift accessibility, collaboration, and equity.

THEE was founded with a mission to become a haven for subversive theatre and film. It is an artistic home where creatives join together to develop new works that interrogate the trends of power, culture, wealth, and influence in America - as it is, was, and will be.

The company is rounded out by an ensemble of members and artistic advisors, which include Zafirah Ahmed, Adriene Brathwaite, Natalie Deryn-Johnson, Spencer Garrett, Danielle Harrow, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maelyn Jarmon, Mahayla Lawrence, Teresa Avia Lim, Natalie Marmol, Rosa Procaccino, Ciara Renee, and Kirrin Tubo.

THEE is hitting the ground running with a staged reading of Michael Leon, Nathaniel Basch-Gould, and Peter Drivas' new play The Spells, or, Dude Where's My Cauldron on November 17 at 2:00PM at Ripley Grier (520 8th Avenue) in Manhattan.

Directed by Krysta Hibbard and stage managed by Kirrin Tubo, the cast is headed by Holly Chou, Yvonne Cone, Dustin Fontaine, Jonathan Gordon, Jake Ryan Lozano, Ché Lyons, Michael Ortiz, Jelani Pitcher, Christina Sajous, Akoni Steinmann, Nick Trotta, and Dana Watkins.

The Spells is a bloody backstage stoner comedy about how Shakespeare's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' got cursed in the first place. Through devious plot twists, jaw-dropping stage magic, and slapstick mayhem, darker themes of accountability, appropriation, and authorship are explored in ways that challenge audience assumptions about Shakespeare's enduring legacy.

While the reading is free, seating is limited. To reserve a seat for the presentation, email thespellsplay@gmail.com.

Visit bythee.org to learn more.



Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway Photo
Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway
A plaque designating the former Caffe Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, on the National Register of Historic Places as an LGBT site will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 16th, at 2:30pm. The date marks what would have been proprietor Joe Cino's 91st birthday.
HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City Photo
HAMLET IN HARLEM is Now Playing at Theater for the New City
After a sold-out run this past spring, Hamlet in Harlem returns to the East Village's Theater for the New City, for 11 performances, November 10th to 27th, 2022. This American comedy written and directed by Alberto Ferreras promises murder, mystery, offensive stereotypes and cultural appropriations.
THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to The Kaye Playhouse This Weekend Photo
THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to The Kaye Playhouse This Weekend
Manhattan Ballet School Presents a 90-minute production of The Nutcracker Suite to The Kaye Playhouse for two performances only. 
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival Will Present November 2022 Short Play Festival This W Photo
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival Will Present November 2022 Short Play Festival This Weekend
On November 19th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of short plays by emerging playwrights around the world, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.

More Hot Stories For You


JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in DecemberJEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December
November 13, 2022

The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest.
The Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in DecemberThe Tank NYC to Present LEVI'S BIG LEAP in December
November 13, 2022

The Tank NYC in partnership with The Makers' Ensemble will present an all-new musical entitled Levi's Big Leap! with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Dante Green. The new musical will be presented as a semi-staged concert reading on December 7th and 8th at 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater.
New Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in DecemberNew Musical LOST SHANGHAI Gets Concert Staging in December
November 11, 2022

HONG KONG JOURNEYS will present a concert staging of excerpts from LOST SHANGHAI, a new musical with book/ lyrics by Angel Lam and Richard Caliban and music by Angel Lam, on Friday, December 2 at Merkin Hall.
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport GroupDonna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group
November 11, 2022

Transport Group will present a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) stars in the role of George Bailey.
Susana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo FestivalSusana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo Festival
November 11, 2022

Hache Producciones presents Susana Hornos' solo performance on November 17th at 7 pm at the United Solo Festival - Theatre Row.