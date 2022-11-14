New Theatre Company THEE Takes Over Shrunken Shakespeare Company & Launches with THE SPELLS Reading

The NYC-based THEE (The Hey Ensemble) will see members develop original works of theatre and film in a non-hierarchical, ensemble-based atmosphere.

A new NYC theatre company, THEE is the evolution of what started as Shrunken Shakespeare Company back in 2012. Following a radical, committee-led model brought to life by two of its co-founders and ensemble members, director Krysta Hibbard and actor Yvonne Cone, the company was rebuilt to align with a mutually agreed upon set of unapologetic values that uplift accessibility, collaboration, and equity.

THEE was founded with a mission to become a haven for subversive theatre and film. It is an artistic home where creatives join together to develop new works that interrogate the trends of power, culture, wealth, and influence in America - as it is, was, and will be.

The company is rounded out by an ensemble of members and artistic advisors, which include Zafirah Ahmed, Adriene Brathwaite, Natalie Deryn-Johnson, Spencer Garrett, Danielle Harrow, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maelyn Jarmon, Mahayla Lawrence, Teresa Avia Lim, Natalie Marmol, Rosa Procaccino, Ciara Renee, and Kirrin Tubo.

THEE is hitting the ground running with a staged reading of Michael Leon, Nathaniel Basch-Gould, and Peter Drivas' new play The Spells, or, Dude Where's My Cauldron on November 17 at 2:00PM at Ripley Grier (520 8th Avenue) in Manhattan.

Directed by Krysta Hibbard and stage managed by Kirrin Tubo, the cast is headed by Holly Chou, Yvonne Cone, Dustin Fontaine, Jonathan Gordon, Jake Ryan Lozano, Ché Lyons, Michael Ortiz, Jelani Pitcher, Christina Sajous, Akoni Steinmann, Nick Trotta, and Dana Watkins.

The Spells is a bloody backstage stoner comedy about how Shakespeare's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' got cursed in the first place. Through devious plot twists, jaw-dropping stage magic, and slapstick mayhem, darker themes of accountability, appropriation, and authorship are explored in ways that challenge audience assumptions about Shakespeare's enduring legacy.

While the reading is free, seating is limited. To reserve a seat for the presentation, email thespellsplay@gmail.com.

Visit bythee.org to learn more.