New Shows Revealed For United Solo’s Fall 2026 Season

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The world's largest solo theatre festival has gotten even larger, as new productions join United Solo's previously announced Fall 2026 lineup. In addition, several productions are selling briskly, prompting the festival to add performances to meet audience demand.

Now in its twenty-first season, United Solo has established itself as a leading destination for solo performers from around the world. Since its inception, the festival has provided a platform for more than 2,000 solo productions.

'Artists come to United Solo because we give them the freedom to express themselves in the way they envision,' says Vice Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey. 'We believe that theatre is for everyone, and that begins with presenting performances that speak to every audience.'

While United Solo has introduced countless fresh faces to the art form, its stage has also welcomed many familiar faces and voices, including Sharon Lawrence, Bill Bowers, Evan Handler, Ali Harper, Tulis McCall, Estelle Parsons, Fiona Shaw, Jose Sonera, LynnMarie Rink, and the late Ed Asner.

Among the latest additions to the program are performers renowned for their work on stage and screen, emerging voices, and artists whose work expands the possibilities of solo storytelling.

'Each season reflects who we are today and inspires who we can become tomorrow,' says Omar Sangare, United Solo's Founder and Artistic Director. 'Step by step, season after season, we inspire greater awareness, empathy, and sensitivity toward one another.'

Among the shows newly added for Fall 2026:

Kevin James Flynn — 'Fear of Heights'

A familiar face on screen, he has appeared alongside Jim Carrey, Ben Stiller, Bill Murray, and the cast of 'Sex and the City.' He is also the founder and director of the Nantucket Comedy Festival. In 'Fear of Heights', Kevin presents his most personal show to date, delving into the family that shaped him while exploring his journey toward carving out a path of his own.

Kate Skinner McLarty — 'Help, I'm Trapped in a One Woman Show'

A theatrical powerhouse known for her appearances on and off Broadway and at leading regional theatres, McLarty takes a comic look at re-entering the dating world after being widowed.

Nicole Tongue — 'The Kitchen Sink'

Tongue began her career at the Royal Ballet School in London and went on to create choreography for BBC One, Bristol Old Vic, Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, Glyndebourne, and many others. In 'The Kitchen Sink', Nicole combines her experience as a dancer with her training as a classically trained actress to chronicle one woman's search for self.

Frank Pagliaro — 'The Priory: A One-Man Mass'

A new voice in the world of solo theatre, Pagliaro explores the cost of returning to the past in 'The Priory: A One-Man Mass'.

Due to popular demand, United Solo has added an additional performance of Daxton Bloomquist's 'Pressure'. Other top-selling artists include Janora McDuffie, Henry Sims Cohen, Laura Lee Botsacos, Frank Pagliaro, Brooke Goldner, and Jim Dalglish.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming