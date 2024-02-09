New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead

This production features original music, composed by Paul Rochford and performed live by Joseph Sullivan.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST Photo 2 The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 3 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Photo 4 First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next Week

New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead

Thebes-a sparse, ash-covered, ancient nordic village-collapses beneath the weight of recent carnage. The chorus offer up Dauðalög, funeral dirges, to the gods. Polyneices' body is left for the wolves in the foggy depths of a neighboring forest. Antigone, veiled, is faced with a terrible choice: defy the authority of the gods, or let her brother's corpse rot.

New Relic Theatre's ANTIGONE, a 90-minute adaptation of Sophocles' epic set in the Viking Era, hosted by Theaterlab Shares. This production features original music, composed by Paul Rochford and performed live by Joseph Sullivan.

Cast members Ana Prí, Anna Rudegeair, Eli Wassertzug, Joe Mosely, Kelsey Malanowski, Natasha Partnoy, and Thammie Laine Quách breathe new life into the play's resounding central question: in the aftermath of extraordinary cruelty, what do the living owe to the dead?

NEW RELIC THEATRE presents plays that honor the vividness of the human experience -ancient and modern, well-remembered and near-forgotten. NRT engages artists and audiences alike with unexpected, lush, and playful work that recontextualizes the theatrical canon. We believe theatre must be collaborative and accessible to all-no matter how heightened or historically removed the source text.

ANTIGONE is directed by Eliza Palter and produced by Chris Phillips. Performances will run February 22 & 23rd (8pm), 24th (3pm & 8pm), and 25th (3pm) at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, Third Floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are available at newrelictheatre.org/upcoming and at theaterlabnyc.com/news, $40.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTBs N Photo
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series will launch on Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The 52nd Street Project in NYC. Learn more about the New Works Series here.

2
Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios MACBETH Photo
Photos: First Look At Screwdriver Studios' MACBETH

Screwdriver Studios triumphantly returns to The Players Theatre with yet another sold out Opening Night! Under the direction of Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Maximilian Johnsson, this Queer Spaghetti Western spin on Macbeth is a visual delight that needs to be seen to be believed.  See photos from the production.

3
Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Photo
Teatro SEA Announces Exciting 2024 Winter/Spring SEAson Featuring A Tour To Prominent NYC Latino Theaters

Teatro SEA, the forefront Latine children's theater, will unveil its Winter/Spring 2024 SEAson, promising a diverse array of bilingual performances, and cabaret nights designed for audiences of all ages.

4
The Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWN Photo
The Cherry Orchard Festival Presents The New York Premiere Of ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The Cherry Orchard Festival presents the New York premiere of ADDRESS UNKNOWN, a play starring Evgeny Kissin and Thomas Hampson, based on the anti-fascist novel by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor. The performance will take place on April 17, 2024 at The Town Hall in New York City. Tickets are available now.

More Hot Stories For You

THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New SingleTHE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the DeadNew Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre CompanyFull Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works SeriesNew Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Piano Crossroads in Off-Off-Broadway Piano Crossroads
National Opera Center (2/12-2/12)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
"I have friends!" - staged reading of a new play (revised)
The Tank (2/11-2/11)Tracker
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Shana Moulton: Meta/Physical Therapy in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Shana Moulton: Meta/Physical Therapy
The Museum of Modern Art (2/17-4/21)
Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads in Off-Off-Broadway Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads
Broadway Presbyterian Church (3/09-3/09)
5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH in Off-Off-Broadway 5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH
Trinity Lutheran Church (4/14-4/14)
Dick & Angel: Dare to Do It in Off-Off-Broadway Dick & Angel: Dare to Do It
The Town Hall (3/11-3/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You