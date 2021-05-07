New Play GROUP to be Livestreamed by HARP Theatricals

The NYC based theatre company HARP Theatricals will present the premiere of a new play, conceived to be performed over Zoom, titled "GROUP."

GROUP is a contemporary piece that explores the depth and intricacies of group therapy, more specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic when the intimate practice is thrust into the virtual realm. The show follows a handful of adults and their 'fearless' therapist, whose tactics are somewhat questionable. As her clients' stories unfold, so do her own. Written by Shelby Solla and Keira McGill, GROUP is a laugh-out-loud comedy that highlights the importance of accessible pathways to finding help.

The reading will premiere live via YouTube on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at 8:00PM EST and run approximately 45 minutes. Under the direction of Sarah Rosenthal, the cast of GROUP includes Jamie Green as Simon, Melissa Aquiles as Izzie, Ned Parker as Morgan, Macarena Ramos as Beth, Bryce Valle as Jordan, and Jodi Beck as Selma, with stage management by Kayla Michelle Williams.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested $5 donation to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, for those watching the livestream. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Today, they are an association of more than 600 local affiliates who work in communities to raise awareness and provide support and education to those in need. Donate to HARP's NAMI fundraiser at donate.nami.org/harpgroup.