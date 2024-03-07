New Perspectives Theatre Company to Host 'Sight Reading Shakespeare' Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Perspectives Theatre Company will host Sight Reading Shakespeare Program taught by Melody Brooks.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sight Reading Shakespeare is an immersive 4 session program in which attendees will learn how to take ownership of both text and character, regardless of which play they pick up. The program is designed for performers at all levels-from beginners to long-time professionals who want to conquer their fear of Shakespeare or strengthen their skills and audition repertoire.

The program runs April 13, 20, 27, and May 4 from 10am-1pm. Participants must attend all four sessions.

*IF NEEDED BY NPTC ONLY, MAY 11 WILL BE A MAKE-UP DATE.

After March 30, their discount ends and $500 is due total for all sessions-don't sign up too late to miss this discount! Registration ends and payment must be made by April. Contact newper37@gmail.com with questions and for more information.

Register here: https://www.newperspectivestheatre.org/current-programs/2023/2/27/sight-reading-shakespeare-text