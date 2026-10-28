Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
New Perspectives Theatre Company Unveils Lineup for Sweet Noise Festival of Readings
The festival will feature works by Christine Benvenuto, Teresa Mella Fogel, Anel Carmona, Lynn Marie Macy, and Patricia Lynn.
New Perspectives Theatre Company will present Sweet Noise Festival of Readings, featuring five new works from the Women's Work Full-length LAB. All performances are at New Perspectives Studio. Admission for readings is by donation ($15 suggested); Workshop admission is $15 for non-LAB members. .
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
FIRST LOOK:
SIMON by Christine Benvenuto, 7:00pm
At home in the murky spaces of Jewish noir, Simon always has a story for his longtime friend Vida—usually about the younger women he dates and photographs. But, when a teenage girl is murdered, Simon's obsession with youth appears less benign, especially to the detective investigating the crime. Directed by Melody Brooks
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
WORKSHOP:
How Can I Get My Play Produced?, 11:00am-1:00pm
A conversation with commercial and not-for-profit producers on the steps writers can take to get their scripts into the hands of producers. With Sharon Fallon from Sharon Fallon Productions and Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno from MTTM Theatricals. $15 Admission for non-LAB members. Coffee and pastries provided.
FIRST LOOK:
DOŇA Q by Teresa Mella Fogel, 3:00 PM
When she loses her grasp on reality after a tragic accident, Doña Q sets out to right the wrongs of the modern world with a toy sword, makeshift armor, and an unshakable belief in her quest. With a young Sancho by her side, she finds purpose in healing a struggling neighborhood-a journey that will lead her back to herself. Directed by Jenny Greeman
FIRST LOOK:
ALL IS WELL AT 37TH PLACE by Anel Carmona, 7:30pm
All is disastrous in a condo taken over by a board president whose political views cause increasingly outrageous rules and fines. When the residents finally decide to rebel, they realize that by turning a blind eye to small injustices over time, they have invited a dictatorship into their own home. Directed by Liadin Stewart
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
UP AND COMING:
LAST TRANSIT OF VENUS by Lynn Marie Macy, 3:00pm
An astronomer in love with the stars is brutally brought down to earth by avenging Furies (doubling as a girl band!), forcing her to become the hero she was meant to be. Directed by Kathy Curtiss.
FIRST LOOK:
THE GRIMM SISTER by Patricia Lynn, 7:00pm
Facing the end of her life, Charlotte Grimm imagines the fairy tales her famous brothers might have written if they had given a voice to the overlooked mothers in them. In a forest of her own creation, she gives those women a chance to tell their stories and wrestles with the sacrifices, doubts, and joys of motherhood. Directed by Christine Cirker
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