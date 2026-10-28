New Perspectives Theatre Company Unveils Lineup for Sweet Noise Festival of Readings

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Perspectives Theatre Company will present Sweet Noise Festival of Readings, featuring five new works from the Women's Work Full-length LAB. All performances are at New Perspectives Studio. Admission for readings is by donation ($15 suggested); Workshop admission is $15 for non-LAB members. .

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

FIRST LOOK:

SIMON by Christine Benvenuto, 7:00pm

At home in the murky spaces of Jewish noir, Simon always has a story for his longtime friend Vida—usually about the younger women he dates and photographs. But, when a teenage girl is murdered, Simon's obsession with youth appears less benign, especially to the detective investigating the crime. Directed by Melody Brooks

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

WORKSHOP:

How Can I Get My Play Produced?, 11:00am-1:00pm

A conversation with commercial and not-for-profit producers on the steps writers can take to get their scripts into the hands of producers. With Sharon Fallon from Sharon Fallon Productions and Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno from MTTM Theatricals. $15 Admission for non-LAB members. Coffee and pastries provided.

FIRST LOOK:

DOŇA Q by Teresa Mella Fogel, 3:00 PM

When she loses her grasp on reality after a tragic accident, Doña Q sets out to right the wrongs of the modern world with a toy sword, makeshift armor, and an unshakable belief in her quest. With a young Sancho by her side, she finds purpose in healing a struggling neighborhood-a journey that will lead her back to herself. Directed by Jenny Greeman

FIRST LOOK:

ALL IS WELL AT 37TH PLACE by Anel Carmona, 7:30pm

All is disastrous in a condo taken over by a board president whose political views cause increasingly outrageous rules and fines. When the residents finally decide to rebel, they realize that by turning a blind eye to small injustices over time, they have invited a dictatorship into their own home. Directed by Liadin Stewart

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

UP AND COMING:

LAST TRANSIT OF VENUS by Lynn Marie Macy, 3:00pm

An astronomer in love with the stars is brutally brought down to earth by avenging Furies (doubling as a girl band!), forcing her to become the hero she was meant to be. Directed by Kathy Curtiss.

FIRST LOOK:

THE GRIMM SISTER by Patricia Lynn, 7:00pm

Facing the end of her life, Charlotte Grimm imagines the fairy tales her famous brothers might have written if they had given a voice to the overlooked mothers in them. In a forest of her own creation, she gives those women a chance to tell their stories and wrestles with the sacrifices, doubts, and joys of motherhood. Directed by Christine Cirker

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 50 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming