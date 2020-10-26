New Ohio Theatre's Producers Club Goes Digital

They will be livestreaming four new works-in-progress online, November 9-22.

New Ohio Theatre has announced that Producers Club Fall 2020 will be live-streamed online for the first time, featuring four new works-in-progress over two weeks, November 9 - 22 2020.

Tickets are Pay What You Will, with a suggested ticket price of $10. Purchase at newohiotheatre.org. All shows will be at 7 PM EST. View the full performance calendar at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1004056.

Producers Club is New Ohio's free-floating, ad hoc, instant-gratification, impulse-driven, pop-up work-in-progress showing that offers NYC indie theatre artists the opportunity to flex their muscles, share their current thinking, and test their next great idea. This year we feature brand new ideas from Keenan Oliphant, Anna Brenner, Non Kuramoto, and Mike Lala & Iris McCloughan.

Artistic Director Robert Lyons says, "These artists are profoundly engaged in the current moment and are committed to a deep-dive exploration of the online, live-stream experience. We can't wait to share this early work with audiences in New York City, across the country, and around the world."

November 9 & 10

THE SELF-COMBUSTION OF A 30-SOMETHING-YEAR-OLD CHET OR, ICARUS TRIES TO CATCH THE SUN

Created by Keenan Oliphant. Performance by Nicholas McGovern

This performance poem chronicles a fictional Chet Baker drug-induced high in which Baker morphs into Icarus chasing the sun.

Keenan Tyler Oliphant is a Theatre-maker and Director from Cape Town, South Africa. Keenan's work is in the lineage of the South African communal theatre-making and storytelling rituals and traditions and is deeply interested in the merging of disciplines, art mediums and forms in an attempt to expand, dismantle and destabilize western theatre and performance.

November 13-14

CURRENTLY UNTITLED (ANOTHER KARAMAZOV PROJECT)

Directed by Anna Brenner and created with the ensemble

Cinematography by Tatiana Stolpovskaya

Performed by Rami Margron

Part murder mystery, part spiritual quest, this freewheeling distillation of Dostoevsky's classic is mapped onto a modern American story about race, justice, trauma, and love. This project was mid-run at the New Ohio when the pandemic hit and is now being developed for film.

Anna Brenner (she/her) is a director and writer focusing on ensemble-based work in theater and film. She has directed at Bushwick Starr, Theatreworks, The Living Theatre, and PS122, among others. Anna curated the Stone Open House with Laurie Anderson and was the Artistic Associate at Classic Stage Company. www.annabrenner.com

Tatiana Stolpovskaya (she/her) is a NYC based cinematographer and a new media artist, originally from Moscow. Her work explores themes related to immigration and LQBTQ+ rights.www.stolpovskaya.com.

Rami Margron (they/them) is an actor and dancer originally from Oakland CA. Rami has performed at Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Berkeley Rep, and Long Wharf, among others. Rami specializes in Haitian dance and other dances of the African diaspora.

November 17-18

THE BATH PLAY

Written & performed by Non Kuramoto

You're invited to a virtual tour of a Japanese sentou with Non Kuramoto, as she muses on being a first-generation immigrant and the changing ideals of familial love, as international borders become increasingly volatile.

Non Kuramoto is an iconic feminist-art-queer. She is a slut for all art-forms, dipping toes and mixing-and-matching in any way that she sees fit; Stand up, playwriting, music, sketch comedy, visual art, whatever works. nonkuramoto.com IG: @nyanchatte

Kiyo Kamisawa (dramaturg) is a theatre maker passionate about bridging different cultures through poetic language and expressive movement.. Originally from Tokyo, she has recently worked at Bushwick Starr and Prototype Festival.

November 21-22

MADELEINES: TELL ME WHAT IT WAS LIKE

Written & performed by Mike Lala & Iris McCloughan

What from your past have you been looking for, since then? In this digitally mediated performance-cum-chronicle, two poets move through a complex exchange around memory, desire, and the allure of what might have been.

Mike Lala and Iris McCloughan are poets and performance makers in New York City. Iris is the winner of the 2018 Stanley Kunitz Memorial Prize and author of the chapbooks No Harbor and Triptych. Mike is the author of Exit Theater, winner of the 2016 Colorado Prize, and the chapbooks Twenty-Four Exits and In the Gun Cabinet.

