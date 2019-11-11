New Musicals Sueños And Monsters Headline New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series 12/2

New York Theatre Barn's 12th season continues with its signature New Works Series on Monday, December 2nd, 2019, with exclusive pre-premieres of the new musicals Sueños: Our American Musical and Monsters. New York Theatre Barn serves as a home for new musicals during incubation. Artistic Director Joe Barros will direct both presentations.

With book, music and lyrics by Jesse Sanchez, Sueños: Our American Musical is a Latinx musical about family and the sacrifices we make for the next generation to break the cycle. Additional music and orchestrations are by Jeff Chambers. In Sueños: Our American Musical, prodigy violinist and composer Ali Viramontes and his family relocate to Watsonville, CA to find work. On New Years Eve, Tia Linda reveals to her sister she has sold the family strawberry stand without Lupe's permission, Ali comes out as gay, and Francesca discovers that she is pregnant with Ali's child. 17 years later, Ali and Francesca's now-teenage-daughter, Sandra, is in her senior year and being raised by Abuelo Alex and Abuela Lupe. Music direction is by Cynthia Meng, Linnea Valdivia is the dramaturg and story consultant, and the cast includes Anika Buchanan, Colin Carswell, Jessica Furnstahl, Jason Hurtado, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera,, Sandra Marante, Amanda Robles (BSC's Into the Woods, Stages St. Louis' Man of La Mancha), and Kariana Sanchez.

Monsters, by Tim Aumiller, Bizzy Coy, and Scott Schneider, follows a young troubadour as she shares five tales of human horror inspired by true events that will leave audiences disgusted and delighted. A terrifying Christmas surprise! A beauty pageant gone wrong! A toilet with a mind of its own! Teenage girls out for blood! A pair of modern Medeas! Music direction is by Scott Schneider. Aumiller, Coy, and Schneider's musical Teach Me to Sing was featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series in 2014.

The 70-minute presentation will begin at 7PM at the D-Lounge, located at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street) in New York City. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and can be purchased on New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org. Seating is limited. Jen Sandler and Sam Strum are the line producers, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Castinga?? (Daryl Eisenberg,CSAa??; Ally Beans, CSA).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You