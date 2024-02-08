New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals A Whisper Called Freedom and Spectrum, as well as a conversation with the writers.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series will launch on Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The 52nd Street Project in NYC. The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals A Whisper Called Freedom and Spectrum, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros. The presentation will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative and the company will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services.

The new musical A Whisper Called Freedom has book, music and lyrics by award-winning writer Oliver Houser (XY, She Reached for Heaven). Following the devastating failure of his debut feature, intersex filmmaker Henry Howman embarks on a pandemic road trip with his girlfriend to escape his floundering career. But when Henry finds himself immersed in a spiritual dance training in the mountains of California where satin tunics, conspiracy theories and exploding goats abound, Henry must discover his personal power and step into who he is. Inspired by the author's experience of joining a cult, A Whisper Called Freedom is a hilarious, deeply human musical comedy about what it means to stand in our truth and believe in who we are.

The new musical Spectrum has book, music and lyrics by Stephanie L. Carlin, and is directed by Kate Trammell. It's 1995. When Matthew, a young man on the autism spectrum, is told he needs to move out of his parents' place, he finds the quietest spot with no stimulation whatsoever — a gay bar. Spectrum takes two seemingly different communities and brings them together in this musical comedy that will allow all adult audiences to attend.

A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased online. 




