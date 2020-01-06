New Century Players Community Theatre Presents DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS By Tom Dudzick
The best laid plans go comically awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want.
Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene when Jerry's play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway.
It's a young playwright's dream, but the characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of. Some strong language.
Tickets and more information online at www.NewCenturyPlayers.org.