Needs More Work Productions Presents Climate Activism In The Groundbreaking Show TOMORROW

Needs More Work Productions presents "Tomorrow"!

This brand new site-specific theater company specializing in spicey, bold and colorful theater for a better tomorrow is premiering its first production this week.

Join them to explore climate justice through a collection of short plays. Four archetypal characters from past and future times present their perspective on the impending climactic doom, trying to find hope and beauty in the most unexpected of places.

The show will be presented at the Moore Jackson Community Garden on October 28th at 12:00PM and October 29th at 3:00PM, with admission being completely free!

This performance is a part of the international Climate Change Theatre Action festival. This award winning festival encourages communities worldwide to engage in dialogue about the global climate crisis, while creating an empowering vision of the future and most importantly - facilitating action. "Tomorrow" will include four short plays, The Returning by Emma Gibson, 50 Ways to End Mother Earth - In Under Five Minutes! by Kirby Vicente, Now by Wren Brian and (up)rooted by Caity-Shea Violette.

These plays will be performed by four mythical characters, expressing different views from within the climate conversation- but always working together. The Traveler (played by Sivan Raz), The Leader (played by Matías Bruno), The Muse (played by Enya María) and The Rebel (played by Andrea Azomoza). Between them, those four will attempt to cover the whole of time and humanity, as well as reveal some of their personal secrets. Will they find a way forward for us all? Will you help them?

"In this era, a creation that ignores the climate crisis does not have a justification to exist." says founder and director Sivan Raz. "This topic is of critical urgency and one of the most essential tasks of both art and humanity today. However, I don't think urgent and essential necessarily means we should all live in panic. With this show I set out to explore how it feels to be a hopeful activist, a joyous warrior and a protestor dedicated to harmony and beauty. The importance is mixed with the communal spirit and becomes a form of persistence we are not used to seeing in traditional media." Raz, a brilliant young director, is the visionary force behind this performance. In a direct continuation of their previous site-specific work in the city, they lead this ensemble through the rough terrain of exploration towards an engaging narrative where the audience is no less of a participant than the performers. Raz is also a part of the show's ensemble, taking on the role of the Traveler and representing humanity's ever-changing relationship with nature and happiness.

"When Sivan first told me about this project, I was so so excited. I feel that this project can inspire more people to take action in a different way, and create a long-lasting chain of change." says actress Enya María. "This show is outstanding for me because I'm creating art with people who are very special and close to me. Climate change affects all humans, and being able to take action through art while knowing more people are doing it as well, is very valuable to me." Actress Andrea Azomoza adds "Climate change is affecting our planet. It is something that is happening but we usually go on without paying too much attention to it. I'm very excited to leave a message in the public view so that people can take it home, and what better message than taking care of the planet?". Matías Bruno, who plays the role of the Leader, says "As actors, we're always looking for good opportunities to perform, not only for the benefit of our careers but also as a way to make the audience feel something new. This project seems and feels different because it involves a cause that affects us all, and it's amazing to have the chance to act on stage as we're acting for a bigger purpose. For me, "Tomorrow" is a beautiful wake-up call for action, and hopefully the audience can see it that way too."

To reserve tickets and for additional show information, please visit: Click Here.

Director, Executive producer: Sivan Raz.

Actors: Enya María Martínez Reyes, Andrea Azomoza Guerrero, Matias Bruno and Sivan Raz.

Writers: Emma Gibson, Caity-Shea Violette, Kirby Vicente and Wren Brian.

The Climate Change Theater Action festival was conceived by Elaine Ávila, Chantal Bilodeau, Roberta Levitow, and Caridad Svich.