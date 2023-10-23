Needs More Work Productions Presents Climate Activism In The Groundbreaking Show TOMORROW

Presented at the Moore Jackson Community Garden on October 28th and 29th, this free performance is part of the international Climate Change Theatre Action festival.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

Needs More Work Productions Presents Climate Activism In The Groundbreaking Show TOMORROW

Needs More Work Productions Presents Climate Activism In The Groundbreaking Show TOMORROW

Needs More Work Productions presents "Tomorrow"!

This brand new site-specific theater company specializing in spicey, bold and colorful theater for a better tomorrow is premiering its first production this week.
Join them to explore climate justice through a collection of short plays. Four archetypal characters from past and future times present their perspective on the impending climactic doom, trying to find hope and beauty in the most unexpected of places.

The show will be presented at the Moore Jackson Community Garden on October 28th at 12:00PM and October 29th at 3:00PM, with admission being completely free!

This performance is a part of the international Climate Change Theatre Action festival. This award winning festival encourages communities worldwide to engage in dialogue about the global climate crisis, while creating an empowering vision of the future and most importantly - facilitating action. "Tomorrow" will include four short plays, The Returning by Emma Gibson, 50 Ways to End Mother Earth - In Under Five Minutes! by Kirby Vicente, Now by Wren Brian and (up)rooted by Caity-Shea Violette.

These plays will be performed by four mythical characters, expressing different views from within the climate conversation- but always working together. The Traveler (played by Sivan Raz), The Leader (played by Matías Bruno), The Muse (played by Enya María) and The Rebel (played by Andrea Azomoza). Between them, those four will attempt to cover the whole of time and humanity, as well as reveal some of their personal secrets. Will they find a way forward for us all? Will you help them?

"In this era, a creation that ignores the climate crisis does not have a justification to exist." says founder and director Sivan Raz. "This topic is of critical urgency and one of the most essential tasks of both art and humanity today. However, I don't think urgent and essential necessarily means we should all live in panic. With this show I set out to explore how it feels to be a hopeful activist, a joyous warrior and a protestor dedicated to harmony and beauty. The importance is mixed with the communal spirit and becomes a form of persistence we are not used to seeing in traditional media." Raz, a brilliant young director, is the visionary force behind this performance. In a direct continuation of their previous site-specific work in the city, they lead this ensemble through the rough terrain of exploration towards an engaging narrative where the audience is no less of a participant than the performers. Raz is also a part of the show's ensemble, taking on the role of the Traveler and representing humanity's ever-changing relationship with nature and happiness.

"When Sivan first told me about this project, I was so so excited. I feel that this project can inspire more people to take action in a different way, and create a long-lasting chain of change." says actress Enya María. "This show is outstanding for me because I'm creating art with people who are very special and close to me. Climate change affects all humans, and being able to take action through art while knowing more people are doing it as well, is very valuable to me." Actress Andrea Azomoza adds "Climate change is affecting our planet. It is something that is happening but we usually go on without paying too much attention to it. I'm very excited to leave a message in the public view so that people can take it home, and what better message than taking care of the planet?". Matías Bruno, who plays the role of the Leader, says "As actors, we're always looking for good opportunities to perform, not only for the benefit of our careers but also as a way to make the audience feel something new. This project seems and feels different because it involves a cause that affects us all, and it's amazing to have the chance to act on stage as we're acting for a bigger purpose. For me, "Tomorrow" is a beautiful wake-up call for action, and hopefully the audience can see it that way too."

To reserve tickets and for additional show information, please visit: Click Here.

Director, Executive producer: Sivan Raz.

Actors: Enya María Martínez Reyes, Andrea Azomoza Guerrero, Matias Bruno and Sivan Raz.

Writers: Emma Gibson, Caity-Shea Violette, Kirby Vicente and Wren Brian.

The Climate Change Theater Action festival was conceived by Elaine Ávila, Chantal Bilodeau, Roberta Levitow, and Caridad Svich.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

2
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

Vassar's Powerhouse Theater will present an industry reading of We Start In Manhattan: A New Queer Musical on November 3rd at 1pm at 54 Below in New York City. Directed by Ellie Heyman, the reading will feature the writers of the piece, Ariella Serur (1776) and Sav Souza (1776), with music direction by Jeremy Lyons.

3
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced

Players Theatre Short Play Festival Boo! concluded with the announcement of the Week 3 winner. The festival featured five new original short plays, with 'Escape from Margaritaville' taking the audience favorite. The festival also showcased 'The Kindness of Strangers,' 'Stupid Smart House,' 'The Red Men,' and 'Monstrous Villainy.'

4
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November Photo
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November

Tami Tyree's play Colored Silk: A Civil War Odyssey tells the story of Elizabeth Keckley, dressmaker for Mrs. Abraham Lincoln. Colored Silk will have a limited engagement at the Players Theatre in the West Village of NYC starting November 2nd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
Arsenic & Old Lace in Off-Off-Broadway Arsenic & Old Lace
Trinity Theatre (10/26-11/05)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan's One Woman Show in Off-Off-Broadway ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan's One Woman Show
Union Hall (11/05-11/05)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You