National Black Theatre Selects Four Artists for the Soul Series Lab Residency Program

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre (NBT), celebrating its 51st season, has selected four artists for the SOUL Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery) Residency Programs, which is comprised of three signature programs: I AM SOUL Playwright Residency, SOUL Producing Residency, and SOUL Directing Residency.

This year's residents are: OYA MAE DUCHESS-DAVIS (I AM SOUL Playwright Resident), TYLIE SHIDER (I AM SOUL Playwright Resident), TS HAWKINS (SOUL Producing Resident), and DOMINIQUE RIDER (SOUL Directing Resident).

Through the SOUL Series LAB, NBT strengthens the artistic relationship between historically Black theatrical institutions and cutting edge artists. It's a creative laboratory and home for Black artists and is dedicated to the acceleration and creation of innovative cultural production based on NBT's pedagogy. The goal of the program is to diversify the narratives, the points of access, and possibilities being developed and produced about Black lifestyle in American theatre.

The I AM SOUL Playwright Residency is the only national theatrical program dedicated solely to the development of Black playwrights, with a commitment to producing a workshop production of a new original text over 18 months. Former recipients of this residency are: Mfoniso Udofia (Her Portmanteau), Nambi E. Kelley (Blood), Aurin Squire (Zoohouse), Derek Lee McPhatter (Serious Adverse Effects), Angelica Chéri (Crowndation: I Will Not Lie to David), Dennis A. Allen II (Manhood), Lee Edward Colston II (The First Deep Breath), and Eric Micha Holmes (Mondo Tragic).

The SOUL Producing Residency is a 9-month residency to understand the administrative needs of producing a theatrical season in New York City. This residency culminates in a self-produced one-night event. Former recipients of this residency are: Ngozi Anyanwu, Marie Cisco, Tola Ozim, and Emana Rachelle.

The SOUL Directing Residency is an 18-month program to support one director, and the only residency for Black directors that culminates in a mainstage production in New York City. Residents receive a mainstage slot within NBT's season to premiere a devised piece or reimagine an existing text. The inaugural resident was Ebony Noelle Golden with the site-specific work, 125th & FREEdom.

The residents were selected after a competitive five peer selection process managed NBT for all three programs. This year's cohort of artists will officially start their residencies on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Each resident receives a commission fee, professional development opportunities, as well as administrative and dramaturgical support in the creation of their work.

For more information visit www.nationalblacktheatre.org or follow NBT on Facebook (@NationalBlackTheatre) and Twitter/Instagram (@NatBlackTheatre).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You