Nathaniel Stampley, Gene Weygandt, & More In YELLOWFIN GROUPER, P.I. LIVE! At Laurie Beechman Theatre

YELLOWFIN GROUPER, P.I. follows the adventures of a deep-sea private investigator as he solves the biggest mysteries of the ocean.

May. 11, 2022  

The Laurie Beechman Theatre presents YELLOWFIN GROUPER, P.I. LIVE!, written by musical theatre writing team Matt Deitchman and Jed Feder. Multiple Jeff Award-winner Scott Weinstein will direct the concert adaptation on June 5, 2022.

The musical comedy will feature Jed Feder (Aladdin), Yando Lopez (Wicked), Gene Weygandt (Come From Away), Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square), Tiffany Tatreau (Ride the Cyclone), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Trevor), Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine), John Edwards (MJ), Matt Deitchman (Trevor), and Julia Lennon (The Wolves - Lyric Stage).

Originally released as a radio-play musical podcast, YELLOWFIN GROUPER, P.I. follows the adventures of a deep-sea private investigator as he solves the biggest mysteries of the ocean blue, all to a catchy pop-rock score. Learn more at yellowfingrouperpi.com

Dive in for a fun and raucous evening for adults and families alike on June 5, 2022, at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W. 42nd Street). Tickets are $15 (with a $25 food & beverage minimum). For tickets, go to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11080171



