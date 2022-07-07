NYU Skirball Announces Fall 2022 Season

NYU Skirball's fall 2022 season, opening on September 9, will showcase cutting-edge dance, music, opera and theater premieres from an international roster of artists from the U.S., Belgium, Japan, Iran, Italy, France, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast. The season will also feature public lectures, conversations, literary series and National Theatre Live film screenings.

A world premiere dance by choreographer John Jasperse will kick off the season, followed by the N.Y. premiere of a 12-hour, 39-minute, site-specific event by interdisciplinary artist Sarah Cameron Sunde, performed in a tidal cove in the East River. The public will be invited to join Sunde in the water during the full tide cycle.

Virtually, an imaginary text conversation between playwrights Samuel Beckett and Tom Stoppard will play on the hour, 24-hours each day, for 12 weeks beginning on September 9. Audiences will be able to follow along on mobile and desktop devises as two of our greatest playwrights find themselves trapped in some inescapable other universe, only able to communicate via text message.

The season ends on December 3 with the N.Y. premiere of Henry Threadgill's Pathways, joined by International Contemporary Ensemble and Zooid.

Season Highlights:

• NYU Skirball winter season opens on September 9 with Visitation, a world premiere dance choreographed by John Jasperse

• Text Play, a world premiere virtual event, will stream performances on the hour, 24-hours/day for 12 weeks, and imagines a text conversation between Tom Stoppard and Samuel Beckett

• N.Y. premiere of interdisciplinary artist Sarah Cameron Sunde's 12-hour, 39-minute 36.5/ New York Estuary, performed in a tidal cove in the East River, during a full tide cycle

• North American premiere from France of Fraternity, A Fantastic Tale, choreographed by Caroline Guiela Nguyen, co-presented with FIAF's Crossing the Line Festival

• Meg Stuart|Damaged Goods returns to NYU Skirball with the North American premiere of VIOLET, featuring five dancers and live music from Belgium

• North American premiere from Japan's Catapult Opera company of Toshio Hosokawa's Hanjo, an opera and dance piece, directed and choreographed by Luca Veggetti, with live music by the internationally acclaimed Talea Ensemble

• New works by the Iranian Female Composers Association (IFCA) featuring a world premiere by Niloufar Nourbakhsh, with the International Contemporary Ensemble

• Siti Company makes its NYU Skirball debut with Radio Macbeth, inspired by Orson Welles' Mercury Theatre

• North American premiere of choreographer Trajal Harrell's Maggie the Cat, a provocative fusion of high art and pop culture, inspired by Tennessee William's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

• North American premiere of Wakatt from Belgium's Faso Danse Théâtre, by Burkina Faso choreographer Serge Aimé Coulibaly, with live music written and performed by Malik Mezzadri an Ivory Coast-born French flutist and jazz musician

• International Contemporary Ensemble returns for the season finale with the N.Y. premiere of Pathways by composer/musician Henry Threadgill, joined by Zooid