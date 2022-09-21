NYC's Investigative Theatre Company The Anthropologists Announce THE RADICALS TOUR Coming Fall 2022

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 21, 2022  

The Anthropologists are launching The Radicals Tour, a three-city festival showing two original works, "No Pants in Tucson" and "Artemisia's Intent," with related programming, at FRIGID at The Kraine Theatre (NYC), The Hartford Fringe Festival, and Hofstra University.

The subversive comedy No Pants in Tucson undresses the lineage of gender oppression by drawing upon blatantly bigoted U.S. state laws that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public. With a creative and producing team of women, non-binary, and transgender artists, The Anthropologists excavates historical newspaper articles, legal text, and photographic archives to unmask the real lives impacted by these archaic laws.

The award-winning ensemble-devised solo drama Artemisia's Intent delivers a tour-de-force performance to unearth the life, work, and words of 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi. Using actual trial transcripts from the 1600s and the early aughts, "Artemisia's Intent" paints a startling portrait of the power structures designed to keep women in line, one gripping masterpiece at a time. The play deals sensitively with themes of sexual assault.

"These plays find tremendous power in a long history of women and gender expansive people who were punished or sidelined for being 'improperly feminine,' shares Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto. "Collectively, their voices echo today's fight for gender justice, reproductive and transgender rights. It is thrilling to bring these lost histories to the stage."


