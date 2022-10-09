NOISE, A New Musical By Rachel Covey, Comes To The Tank This October

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development) will present a workshop production of Noise, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Rachel Covey this Fall. Noise will run October 18-22nd at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018).

When Dr. Kenton began conducting a study on a college campus, she thought she was on the brink of a biomedical breakthrough. Today, she appears before a jury. Elsewhere, an unlikely friendship between two college students takes a bitter turn. As these stories unfold and begin to echo one another, lines blur between the past as we remember it, and the future as we fear it. Noise is a new musical about the interconnectedness of our pasts and our futures, and the ways we can be blinded by our ghosts.

Noise is written and scored by Rachel Covey, with direction by Jessica Slaght and music direction by Jeremy Jacobs. The cast includes Mary VanArsdel, Rozie Baker, Stefan Schallack, and Bryan Freedman, and the production will feature scenic design by Jessie Baldinger, lighting design by CJ Pierce, sound design by Lindsey Ratliff, and stage management by Sofia Shah.

Rachel Covey is a playwright, composer, a member of the BMI Workshop, and a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University. Her original musicals, Painting Faye Salvez and Noise, have received readings and workshops at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), the Library at the Public Theater, Tuacahn Theatre, Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series, Common Ground Theatre Company, and The Chicago Dramatists Guild. Favorite spots where her music has been performed include 54 Below, The Greenroom 42, the York Theatre's New Works Concert, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Under the Arch Incubator's New Work Cabaret (featuring the national touring cast of The Band's Visit).

The performance schedule for Noise is as follows: Tuesday, October 18th, Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd at 7PM, and Wednesday, October 19th at 2PM. Tickets are available here.

All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors at all times.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. During the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, The Tank has launched CyberTank, a virtual gathering space and programming platform for artists to share work. With weekly themed variety shows, ongoing series and evening-length shows made for the virtual frame, CyberTank has already presented the work of over 4,000 artists in over 500 performances to 20,000 audience members across the country and the world since March 17, 2020.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).