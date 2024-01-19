NEXT FALL By Geoffrey Nauffts At Morningside Players Theater Co.

A witty and provocative exploration of faith, commitment, and unconditional love at Morningside Players Theater Co.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Morningside Players Theater Co. will present Next Fall by Geoffrey Nauffts, Feb. 1 to Feb. 18, 2024.

NEXT FALL takes a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love. While the play's central story focuses on the five-year relationship between Adam and Luke, NEXT FALL goes beyond a typical love story. This timely and compelling new American play forces us all to examine what it means to "believe" and what it might cost us not to. 

Direction is by Jim Fredericks, set by Noel Brooks, lighting by Emmett Cleaver, sound by Luke Hofmaier and costumes by Chloe Niemann. Top cast features Michael De Filippis, Kate Forristall, Mark Hofmaier, Toni Kwadzogah, Justin Quackenbush, Tomas Roldan.

TICKET SALES and performance times at Click Here and 646 200 5089 All performances are at 100 La Salle St. NY, NY 10027 (just east of Broadway - approx. 124th st.) Suggested: 20. Adults, 15. Students and Seniors. Totally ADA accessible.

Morningside Players Theater Co, is a highly regarded, AUDELCO award winning professional theater company in Morningside Heights, Manhattan, with strong audience support and sold out shows. The artistic director is Susanna Frazer and managing director is Bridget Leicester. The company now receives renewed grants from Columbia Community Service, West Harlem Development Corp., Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and Morningside Heights Community Coalition for its quality and affordable theater mission.

For further information please email morningsideplayers@gmail.com




Recommended For You