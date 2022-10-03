NEGLECT To Be Presented Off-Off-Broadway In New York Theatre Festival

NEGLECT will be presented Off-Off-Broadway as part of New York Theatre Festival.

NEGLECT is a story of survival, love, and the unending pursuit of joy in the worst of circumstances. The first part of the show is a memory play based in 1939 Germany as the atrocities attributed to the Second World War began.

The second part takes place in real time, but 48 years later in rural Missouri showing our main character towards the end of his life. Centered around the disease hemispatial neglect, we see our main character struggle to make sense of his world as he tries to remember who he is and was.

The show is written by and starring Ry Armstrong (HBO's The Gilded Age) with fellow cast members Hannah Balagot, Brayson Williams, and Sascha Henryk. The show will have innovative direction from the esteemed Joe Barros with indispensable creative contributions from associate Jennie Hughes. Joining this team are also two brand new producers to our industry and Co-Producers for this production: Iris Rodrigo and Cyril Marion. Helmed by producing organization RYCO Theatricals, this team hopes that you enjoy the show!

NEGLECT is set to open at the Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) on October 11th at 6:15pm as a part of the upcoming Fall/Winterfest with New York Theater Festival. There will be two other performances as well on October 14th at 4:00pm and a late-night closing on October 15th at 9:00pm. General seating tickets start at $25 and are available at www.ryco.org/neglect. We hope to see you there!