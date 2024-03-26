NANCY AND MICHAEL Comes to the Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 16th annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival will take place this year from March 23rd to April 28th in New York. The mix of shows in competition includes three from Ireland, with a variety of shows produced by local Irish diaspora theater creators and companies, some of which have been nurtured from their inception by Origin Theater Company.

A reading of award-winning Irish playwright David Gilna's new play, "Nancy and Michael," will be directed by Andy O'Reilly as part of the "Readings of Revolution" series at the American Irish Historical Society, on Saturday, March 30th at 4pm starring Mick Mellamphy & Joe Armenoix.

Join us for a riveting journey through the tumultuous love story of Michael O'Rahilly, the Co-Founder of the Irish Volunteers and Nancy Brown the Vice-President of the Cumann na mBan. Set against the backdrop of Ireland's fight for independence. In this captivating play by award-winning Irish playwright David Gilna, we explore the untold chapters of history, blending romance, tragedy, and the indomitable spirit of a nation in the throes of rebellion.

David Gilna (A Bolt From D'Blue, The Unsung Hero, My Bedsit Window) returns for his fourth collaboration with the 1st Irish Festival, bringing his signature storytelling prowess to the stage. Known for his ability to weave historical events into compelling narratives, Gilna invites audiences to witness the resilience and sacrifice that defined a pivotal moment in Irish history. His one-man true tale of being electrocuted in Boston, "A Bolt from D' Blue," electrified the 2022 Festival.

Following the performance, join us for a celebratory gathering afterwards, where attendees can engage with the cast, playwright David Gilna, and fellow enthusiasts of Irish culture.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this poignant and beautifully crafted theatrical experience at the 1st Irish Festival 2024. "Nancy & Michael" promises to leave an indelible mark on your heart and a deeper understanding of Ireland's tumultuous path to freedom.

"We're going back to our roots in a sense," says Michael "Mick" Mellamphy, Origin's artistic director about the company's renewed focus on the Irish story in a global context. "We've always been known a predominantly Irish company, so it's really our calling."

He continues: "There are about three dozen Irish playwrights in our New York circle, which includes writers who live in Ireland and who like to come here to develop new work. We are especially proud of this incubating role, which we take seriously given all the challenges theaters and theater artists face today."

