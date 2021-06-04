Multi-Season Sci-Fi Epic GIVE ME AWAY to be Presented by Gideon Media

Gideon Media, the creators behind the podcast Steal The Stars and the stage saga The Honeycomb Trilogy, will premiere the multi-season science fiction epic Give Me Away, written by audio-fiction juggernaut and critically lauded playwright Mac Rogers with acclaimed director Jordana Williams. Season One of the new series will be offered in two parts, with new episodes premiering on July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, September 17, September 24, October 1, October 8 & October 15. Episodes will be free on-demand to listeners across all platforms where podcasts may be found, with distribution from public media organization PRX.

They call the spaceship that crashed in the Nevada desert "The Ghosthouse" because it screams-the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners uploaded into its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into the bodies of humans willing to share their minds with an alien second consciousness. But who would volunteer for that? Graham Shapiro, divorced and adrift at age 50, is one of the first to raise his hand. Season One of Give Me Away follows Graham's journey into a world of radical hospitality, one which will touch everything-and everyone-in his life.

The cast will feature, in order of appearance: Hanna Cheek (one of Time Out New York's "Future Legends of NYC Theatre"), Sean Williams (Advance Man at The Gym at Judson), Kevin R. Free (Welcome to Nightvale) Nat Cassidy (King Kirby on Broadway Podcast Network), Diana Oh (Infinite Love Party at The Bushwick Starr), Dani Martineck (Almelem at The Brick), Rebecca Comtois (God of Obsidian), Alba Ponce de León (The Clean Up), Jorge Cordova (M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit), Lori Elizabeth Parquet (Shadow/Land with The Public), Stephanie Willing (Little Shop of Monsters on Audible), Ato Essandoh (Away on Netflix), Hennessy Winkler (Mrs. Mayfield's 5th Grade Reunion with Caps Lock Theatre), Brian Silliman (High Fidelity on Hulu), Christopher Wilson (Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic Mystery), Neimah Djourabchi (Steal the Stars), Matthew Trumbull (We Are a Masterpiece with Retro Productions), and Maya Armstrong (Kid Biologists at Brooklyn Comedy Collective). The creative team includes Sound Design by Bart Fasbender (Bloody Andrew Jackson at The Public), Music Composed by Adam Blau (You're the Worst on FX). Assistant Director Marty McGuire and Producer Cara Ehlenfeldt.

Mac Rogers (Playwright) is an award-winning audio dramatist and playwright. His podcasts Steal The Stars, The Message, and LifeAfter have been downloaded over 10 million times. He has also written for prominent fiction podcasts like The Truth, Tumanbay, Arden, and Alba Salix, Royal Physician, as well as an episode of Torchwood for Big Finish. His stage plays include The Honeycomb Trilogy (three-time New York Times Critics Pick), Universal Robots, Viral, and God of Obsidian. His audio dramas and plays have earned acclaim from The New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, Fangoria, io9, and many others.

Jordana Williams (Director) specializes in grounding fantastical events in a living, breathing, emotional reality. She is the director of Give Me Away, Steal the Stars, The Earth Moves, God of Obsidian, Out of Sight, and several other forthcoming fiction podcasts. Before moving into audio, she directed numerous critically acclaimed plays, including The Honeycomb Trilogy, Universal Robots, Viral, Frankenstein Upstairs, Asymmetric, Almelem, Alexandria, The Particulars, and Kill Shakespeare.