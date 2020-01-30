Moxie Arts Will Present A Developmental Reading Of AMERICAN STANDARD At IRT Theater

Moxie Arts NY will present a developmental reading of American Standard, a new play by Heloise Wilson. The reading will take place on Sunday, February 2nd at 7pm at the IRT Theater.

Anchorage, Alaska. 2005. Bush era. Fifteen-year-old Swedish exchange student, Jolie, arrives in Anchorage to play hockey with the local female team. Driven, but grappling with homesickness and culture shock, Jolie tries her best to study for her American Standard Culture class, integrate with the team, and decipher this particular version of America. One day, in the middle of an important qualifying hockey game, a boy from their community shows up with a rifle and shoots his stepmother twice. The city closes down the hockey rink, preventing the girls from playing and training. With the Arctic Winter Games and college application season approaching, the team decides to take the matter into their own hands. American Standard is about navigating adolescence, home, and defying the odds.

The reading is directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer, and features performances by Anita Abdinezhad, Dria Brown, Sofia Figueroa, Alyssa May Gold, Pooya Mohseni, Mourna R'miki, Henu Josephine Tarrant, and Marielle Young. The creative team includes Miranda Gohh as dramaturg and producer, Kirrin Tubi as stage manager, and Kayla Friend and Madelyn Paquette as executive producers.

Free tickets can be reserved by emailing madelyn@moxiearts.org.

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women with grit and endurance. Begun as THML Theatre Company in 2017, Moxie serves as a platform for the stories of women who survive and thrive. The company's programming provides opportunities for women+ at all stages of artistic career development. Moxie Arts provides a platform for new artists to have their works read or sung aloud, resources for artists with new work to be staged, and professional management for artists to see their new works come to fruition as a fully staged production. For more information, visit https://www.moxiearts.org





