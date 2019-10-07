Moxie Arts Presents The World Premiere Of GOD'S NECKLACE

Moxie Arts will open its third season with the world premiere of God's Necklace by Morgan Kinnally. The production will run from October 24-November 3rd as part of the Theater Artist Residency Program at The Center at West Park Sanctuary Space.

In God's Necklace, two Nuer women flee Juba as chaos breaks out under the regime of President Kiir. Together, they travel from the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya to the sandy shores of San Diego, California, where they face culture shock and prejudice as they adjust to resettlement. The women are paired with an unlikely friend, Roberta - a chainsaw-wielding, outspoken arborist from Alpine, California. Through charity galas, English classes, and rattlesnake scares, these women come together to learn the preciousness of love, intimacy, friendship and sisterhood.

God's Necklace is directed by Ianne Fields Stewart and features performances by Anita Bennett, Tariro Chinyanganya, Aja Downing, Shykia Fields, and Rosemarie Sciarrone. The creative team also includes Morgan Johnson as stage manager, Hollis Duggans as costume designer, Sarah Connolly as production intern, and Kayla Friend and Madelyn Paquette as producers.

God's Necklace is based on research conducted from 2014-2017 with the assistance of the Southern Sudanese Community Center in San Diego. It was a 2018 Eugene O'Neill Semifinalist, a 2018 Leah Ryan Fund Award Finalist, a 2019 Princess Grace Award Semifinalist, and a 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Foundation Finalist. Moxie previously workshopped God's Necklace in October 2018.

Moxie Arts New York is a theatre company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women with grit and endurance. Founded as THML Theatre Company in 2017, Moxie serves as a platform for the stories of women who survive and thrive. The company's programming provides opportunities for women+ at all stages of artistic career development. Moxie Arts provides a platform for new artists to have their works read or sung aloud, resources for artists with new work to be staged, and professional management for artists to see their new works come to fruition as a fully staged production.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/gods-necklace-tickets-71266699617

For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You