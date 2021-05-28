Moxie Arts NY Presents Three Virtual World-Premieres In THE MOXIE COMMISSION 2

The second installment of Moxie Arts NY's virtual fourth season, The Moxie Commission, premieres Friday, May 28th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT featuring three world-premieres: Good Mourning Pt. 2, The Next Best Thing, and Techno Paper Planes Pt. 2. The show will be available to stream on-demand through Monday, May 31st. Tickets are available at https://moxie-arts-ny.ticketleap.com/the-moxie-commission-2/

The Moxie Commission is a new program built to create and launch new plays written by and about women+ which are specifically crafted for virtual performance. Moxie has commissioned three playwrights for the inaugural year of this program. Each writer will create three approximately thirty minute-long scripts conceived for digital performance. Moxie will present three evenings of fully produced performances of these works on March 26th, May 28th, and July 30th, 2021, each featuring one play from each writer. These pieces will be directed and produced by the Commission's cohort of series directors and line producers.

The second installment features three world-premieres:

Good Mourning Pt. 2

Written by Jessica Wu

Directed by Margaret Lee

Produced and Stage Managed by Leah Vicencio

Featuring Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Max Forman-Mullin, Anne Yumi Kobori, and Kenny Scott

Based on a tweet by @NightValeRadio, in an alternate parallel reality, humans are randomly assigned to mourn the death of ungrieved strangers. In Part 2, Jenn Yang's mourning of Wong Bo Jing takes an extraordinary turn as her saga erupts from an unsuccessful private endeavor into an alarming global phenomenon.

The Next Best Thing

Written by Uma Paranjpe

Directed by Shannon Davis and Leigh Rondon-Davis

Produced and Stage Managed by Narissa Agustin

Featuring LeAnn Dowd, Los Iglesias, Uma Paranjpe, and Radhika Rao.

The Next Best Thing follows a young law school student, Giselle who is set on changing the world, starting with the justice system. A chance notice at the bottom of a true crime website leads her to connect with someone incarcerated in the system she is hoping to reform, which shows her that even someone young and passionate can always learn more.

Techno Paper Planes Pt. 2

Written by Marissa Joyce Stamps

Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer

Produced and Stage Managed by Sally Burgos

Featuring Emily Brown and Chloe Mutebi

Thousands of miles apart, a high schooler in the foster care system and a dying nursing home patient participate in a virtual Adopt-A-Grandparent program. Through learning and unlearning each other in the midst of searching for a sense of belonging, they journey towards building an unlikely friendship that tests their generational gap.

The Commission members include playwrights Uma Paranjpe, Marissa Joyce Stamps, and Jessica Wu; directors Kathleen Capdesuñer, Shannon Davis, Margaret Lee, and Leigh Rondon-Davis; and line producers Narissa Agustin, Sally Burgos, and Leah Vicencio. K. Hernandez Friend (Kayla Friend) and Madelyn Paquette executive produce, joined by Sarah Connolly as assistant producer and production coordinator.

"2020 was such a difficult year for our industry; it has been an exciting challenge to develop a purposeful season for 2021 in this pandemic-vacuum that is not only safe and health-conscious for everyone involved, but also accessible to the public in ways that we had not imagined possible in previous seasons," says Moxie Arts NY founder and artistic producer, K. Hernandez Friend. "Diving into the digital realm has also opened up a wonderful wealth of creative possibilities for our collaborators, and we are excited to tackle these brand new pieces alongside them."

Moxie Arts NY is a women+ run theatre company founded in 2017 dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women+ with grit and endurance. In Moxie's third season, 90% of performers, 100% of creative team members, and 100% of playwrights were women+. The company's work has been seen at IRT Theater, The Center at West Park, Access Theater, The American Theatre of Actors, Dixon Place, and more.