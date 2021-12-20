Moxie Arts NY Announces Fifth Season: The Moxie Incubator

Moxie Arts NY has announced their fifth production season for 2022, The Moxie Incubator! Following in the footsteps of The Moxie Commission, which was curated and streamed in the first half of 2021, The Moxie Incubator will feature three playwrights, three directors, and six line producers who will work together in a rotating cohort over the course of 8 months to develop and present three world-premier plays!

This year Moxie Arts NY has announced the Incubator cohort:

The selected playwrights are SMJ, Nina Ki, and Jasmine Sharma.

The directing cohort consists of Britt Berke, Miranda Cornell, and Nicole Orabona.

The line producers leading each production are Rachel Andres, Mikki Marvel, Angelica McEwan, Kelsi Parsons, Natalie Rine, and Camille Thomas. The Executive Producing team is led by Kayla Hernandez Friend and Madelyn Paquette.

The initial round of development will take place in a virtual space in late January and early February 2022, where the cohort will be able to present early drafts of their new work to a private virtual audience for feedback. Later in the spring, each piece will receive an invited, in-person 29 hour reading, followed by a full, public production in summer 2022.

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Our programming provides funding and opportunities for artists at all stages of career development, including dramaturgical support, resources for staged readings, and professional management for the development of new work - from the page to the stage, and everywhere in between.

For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org.