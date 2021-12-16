Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Minton's Cabaret Presents: THE SOUNDS OF SCOTT JOINER, Featuring Jessica Fishenfeld & More!

pixeltracker Dec. 16, 2021  

Minton's Cabaret presents THE SOUNDS OF SCOTT JOINER, featuring Jessica Fishenfeld & more! The concert will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7pm & 9pm.

Since Scott Joiner's first composition, the YouTube opera Connection Lost: The Tinder Opera received national attention on NPR and more, Joiner has been a driving force for connecting young people with opera. His classical compositions, largely influenced by his background in jazz and bebop as well as themes surrounding current events and American colloquialisms, make one realize that opera can be both familiar and relatable.

After the resounding success of producing and performing in the star-studded Grateful: the Songs of John Buccino 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert, Jessica Fishenfeld returns to the concrete stage to join Joiner - her newlywed husband - to sing his works at Minton's Playhouse.

Joining them on stage for Joiner classics and world premieres are the extraordinary talents of violinist Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman), soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle (Carnegie Hall), tenor Jordan W. Pitts (Stonewall), violist Lee Joiner (Blair String Quartet), and accompanied by pianist Zalman Kelber (The Metropolotan Opera)

December 29th, 2021 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm at Minton's Playhouse, 206 West 118th Street. Learn more at https://mintonsharlem.com/event/mintons-cabaret-presents-scott-joiner/.


