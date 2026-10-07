Midtown International Theatre Festival to Open Submissions for 20th Season

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The Midtown International Theatre Festival has officially opened submissions for its landmark 20th season, returning to the stage in the summer of 2027. Established as an essential launchpad for original, daring theatrical work, MITF is seeking submissions spanning full-length musicals, solo cabarets, short plays, staged readings, and comedy showcases.

The final deadline for submissions is March 8, 2027.

A Comprehensive Platform for Independent Producers

Self-producing in Manhattan can present overwhelming overhead costs. MITF bridges that gap by offering a turnkey infrastructure designed to empower independent theatre artists. By presenting work under the MITF umbrella, selected productions receive critical, high-cost operational amenities that independent producers would typically fund out of pocket, including:

Multiple guaranteed performances in a fully equipped Midtown theatrical venue.

Turnkey technical support, featuring dedicated theatrical lighting and sound rep plots.

Front-of-house operations, including complete box office, ticketing, and ushering staff.

Comprehensive production insurance coverage throughout the run.

Curated festival-wide publicity, media marketing support and press exposure through Jay Michaels Global Communications.

(Note: The submitting creative team or artist must be prepared to oversee and produce their staged production.)

Submission Categories & Guidelines

MITF welcomes a diverse spectrum of performance formats and theatrical visions:

Full-Length Productions (90–120 Minutes): Large-scale works, with a special emphasis on new musicals. Cast size capped at a maximum of 12 actors.

Medium-Length Works (30–90 Minutes): Straight plays or mid-length musicals. Cast size capped at a maximum of 12 actors.

Brief Subjects (10–30 Minutes): Compact one-acts and short musicals. MITF curates these into shared multi-bill evenings featuring 1 to 4 shows, with audience ticketing structured around program length.

The Short Play Lab (Up to 10 Minutes): Fast-paced, dynamic 10-minute plays. The Lab curates two distinct programs of approximately 10 plays each (running ~2 hours per bill), with each program receiving two staged performances. Quick-strike setups and minimal tech are required. Audience-favorite cash prizes are awarded in each program. No application form or fee is required for the Short Play Lab—simply email the script directly.

The Vickie Phillips Cabaret Series (60 Minutes): Intimate musical showcases, cabaret artists, and vocal storytellers.

Stand-Up Comedy Showcases (30–60 Minutes): Solo hours, split bills, and curated comedy sets.

Staged Readings (Up to 120 Minutes): Developmental readings designed for scripts seeking real-world audience feedback. (No application form needed).

How to Apply

Application Form & Producer’s Manual: Production guidelines, fee structures, and the official 2027 application form are available for download at:

Download MITF Manual & Application

Script & Application Submission: Direct all completed forms and script files via email to mitfxq@gmail.com.

Submission Deadline: Monday, March 8, 2027.

Live Updates & Announcements: Follow festival updates and announcements on X (formerly Twitter) at @mitfusa.

About the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF)

Celebrating two decades of championing original stage work, the Midtown International Theatre Festival was created to nurture emerging and mid-career playwrights, composers, performers, and directors. By pairing accessible production resources with central Manhattan stages, MITF serves as a vital incubator for diverse theatrical voices, helping artists bring original works from the page to the footlights.﻿

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 03 Hrs 01 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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