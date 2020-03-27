Metropolitan Playhouse to Present Live-Streamed Staged Reading of HE SAID AND SHE SAID

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse will present a stage reading of Alice Gerstenberg's short one-act, HE SAID AND SHE SAID, via live stream video on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7 PM.

Viewers may reach the video by following this link:



https://zoom.us/j/946314095?pwd=Z1lPR2ErY2J3Q0Q1T3dlVjNuMGYrdz09



or by visiting



www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse

The reading will inaugurate a virtual playhouse series during the period of social distancing. The reading of one of Alice Gerstenberg 's short play will be the first experiment with online programing for the theater, known for its intimate stagings of American historical drama.

Set against the backdrop of the Great War, HE SAID AND SHE SAID is a short, 15 minute play about suspicions, misunderstandings and meddling among a three women and one man, involving two true loves, one alleged affair, and an infinity of malicious gossips. When a loyal husband and wife hear insinuations that their dearest unmarried friend has turned her sights from her young man overseas and is now set on breaking up their happy home, friendships foreign and domestic are strained to the breaking point.

Alice Gerstenberg (1885 - 1972) was an actress and playwright from Chicago, best known for her ground breaking, feminist dramas, and her promotions of the Little Theater movement. Best known for OVERTONES (1913) and THE POT BOILER (1923)--both of which are planned for later online readings by Metropolitan--her comedic plays skewer social norms and gender types, while they include meta-theatrical staging experiments and sly critiques of theater and artistic practice. Ms. Gerstenberg was also a champion of regional theater, non-commercial theater, and new writing for local audiences.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You