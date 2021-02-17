Metropolitan Playhouse Presents DECEIVERS by William C. deMille

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse will present its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: DECEIVERS, William C. DeMille.

2/20/2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through 2/24/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern)Running Time: 45 minutesFree of chargeAvailable at: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org The video will be available through Wednesday, 2/24/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Flora and Amos have a marriage of comforts and suspicions in equal measures. When he says he works late into the night; she is certain he is concealing his true whereabouts. But when she calls for a detective to get to the truth, and a quick-thinking, smooth-talking burglar arrives instead, the price for saving a marriage may be just right.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Michael Schwartz , Assistant Professor of Theatre, Dance, and Performance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

WILLLIAM C(hurchill) deMILLE was son to playwright Henry Churchill, brother to Cecil B. deMille, and uncle of Agnes DeMille . A playwright, actor, and producer, he collaborated frequently with once neighbor David Belasco , and is known best for his plays Strongheart (1905), The Warrens of Virginia (1909), The Woman (1911; Metropolitan Playhouse, 2001), and Classmates (1908written with Margret Turnbull). He also wrote numerous shorter sketches, such as Deceivers (1914). In that same year, he and Cecil left New York for California, where they both became staples of the era's cinema. William was a director, writer, and producer, directing nearly 60 motion pictures, and working with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Pathé, and Paramount, for whom he directed that studio's second all-talking film. For three years in the late 20's, he was president of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and he founded the Drama Department at the University of Southern California.

