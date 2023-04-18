Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Brings The East Village Up Close Next Month

Performances run  May 18 - June 4, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Metropolitan Brings The East Village Up Close Next Month

Metropolitan Playhouse presents new solo-performances drawn from oral histories of East Village residents May 18 - June 4, 2023. Directed by Sidney Fortner and Alex Roe, performances will be in-person at the Playhouse home at 220A E 4th Street.


CLOSE UP is the theater's fourteenth collection of solo-performances inspired by the lives of East Village residents. Drawn from interviews with the theater's neighbors, these verbatim monologues are "great theater....storytelling at its best" (Hi Drama) that capture "the face of the East Village - with all its grit, darkness, ferocity, and yes - life-saving beauty" (TheaterScene.net). To date, the theater has celebrated the lives of 92 neighbors through the series.

Presented together as a set of complementary stories, the three monologues are detailed portraits of real-life neighbors in their own words. They are also powerful individual dramas, telling unique stories of ambition and conflict, fueled with resolutions and revelations, and driven by unexpected philosophies. Says Artistic Director Alex Roe: "These monologues are celebrations of the lives of our neighbors. Along with their biographies, we capture our partners' hopes, regrets, challenges, and triumphs. They are moving, funny, inspiring, and quite literally and profoundly, true, as they tell stories of life as it is lived."

Videos of past performances are online at MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/ACVideos

The subjects of this year's portraits are:
Restaurateur RAFIK BOUZGARROU, Tunisian-born owner of the popular restaurant Bin 141 on Avenue A, who opened Angelina's Café on the block in 2002 and has served Mediterranean-inspired meals through economic and pandemic ups and downs since;

Berklee College of Music-trained jazz and standards crooner NICK DRAKIDES, a foremost Sinatra impersonator who has been featured by NPR's This American Life, as well as a one-time bartender at The Four Seasons; and,

MARCIA A. RICHARD, author of M!ss D!agnosed, a memoir of addiction and recovery, is a certified Peer Specialist from Howie the Harp human services training program.

Portraying these neighbors will be actors:
MARISOL CARRERE (Nick Drakides), a tri-lingual, multi-award winning native of Colombia who was raised in New York and has appeared on stage and screen around the nation and the world. Also a writer and producer of stage and film work, she is making her Metropolitan on-stage debut, but she memorably performed an online monologue as local firebrand Carmen Pabon in our East Side Stories of 2021.

LINDA KURILOFF (Marcia A. Richard), a Juilliard trained actor, as well as a video creator and coach, who was born in South Africa and came to New York by way Chicago. At Metropolitan, she presented her own one-woman show Linda Means to Wait in 2019, and she played Ruby Jackson in On Strivers Row (2017), Lulubelle Alexander in State of the Union (2019), and directed and performed in the Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse productions of 2020 and 2021.

Michael Turner (Rafik Bouzgarrou), a veteran solo-performer and presenter who most recently played C.S. Lewis in Freud's Last Session at Florida Rep. With and MFA from UCSD, he was in the ensemble that developed the pre-Broadway iteration of Come from Away at La Jolla Playhouse, and he has appeared in numerous film and TV roles. At Metropolitan he was Janos Kadar in Shadow of Heroes (2018), as well as The Rector in The Rector (2020, online) and Congressman Rigby in The Taliban (2021, online).

The monologues are directed by award-winning actor and costume designer Sidney Fortner, who will also design costumes, with Metropolitan's Artistic Director Alex Roe, who will design the set. Lighting Design is by Leslie Gray, who last lit She's Got Harlem on Her Mind at Metropolitan.

Masks are optional at this performance.

METROPOLITAN PLAYHOUSE explores America's diverse cultural and theatrical heritage through lost plays of the past and new plays of American historical and cultural moment. The theater's latest presentation was the trio of Eulalie Spence plays: SHE'S GOT HARLEM ON HER MIND. Metropolitan received a 2011 OBIE Grant from The Village Voice for its ongoing productions that illuminate who we are by revealing where we have come from. Called "invaluable" by the Voice and Backstage, Metropolitan has earned further accolades from The New York Times and The New Yorker. Other awards include a Victorian Society of New York Outstanding Performing Arts Group, 3 Aggie Awards from Gay City News, 21 nominations for NYIT Awards (3 winners), and 6 AUDELCO Viv Award nominations.




Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30 Photo
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut Photo
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLYS POLY Will Premiere At NYTF Photo
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins Best Satire For THE HANDMAIDS DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Photo
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
April 24, 2023

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC DebutAS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
April 24, 2023

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTFMOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
April 23, 2023

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo FestivalJoyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
April 23, 2023

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
share