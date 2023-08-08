Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC

The producers of Click, a new noir play written by Drew Pisarra and directed by James Dean Palmer are proud to announce its up-and-coming cast: Mohammad Saleem (Del), Saman Peyman (Oona), and Shuga Ohashi (Clare). Inspired by the late film auteur Jean-Luc Godard's breakthrough movie Breathless, this whirlwind thriller spies on two wayward kids who find themselves in over their heads while negotiating the drop-off of a mysterious package with a menacing negotiator -- in a universe where telephone booths still exist. (This co-production of The Tank NYC is slated to premiere later this summer.)

Mohammad Saleem, Actor



Mohammad Saleem studied at NYU and graduated Class of '21 as an Alec Baldwin Scholar. Theatre: The Invisible Hand (Gulfshore Playhouse, u/s), A Midsummer Night's Dream (dir. Devin Brain), The Chekhov Project (dir. Slava Dolgachev) The Wayward Daughter of Judah the Prince (Theater for the New City). Film: Dumb Money (Sony, Upcoming).

Saman Peyman, Actor



Saman Peyman is an actress, deviser and creative, born in Israel with Iranian roots and raised in California. Saman is an alumni of Fordham University's Theatre program with a BA in Acting and Creative Writing and has trained in clowning and commedia dell'arte at Accademia Dell'Arte in Arezzo, Italy. Fordham Theatre credits: Dead Man's Cellphone (The Other Woman), Water by the Spoonful (Ghost/Prof. Aman), and The Bread Series (Éponine). Off-off Broadway: The Wolves (#14) at the Flea Theater, The Art of Peaking Too Soon (Piper) for NYC Winter Fest '22, and The Girls (Linda) at the Dixon Place Theater.

Shuga Ohashi, Actor



Shuga Ohashi was born in Kyoto, Japan, and recently graduated from The Hartt School in Connecticut with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre. Her recent credits include Little Miss Perfect at Goodspeed and The Wolves (#2 as well as understudy for #00) at The Hartt School.

James Dean Palmer, Director



James Palmer is a director, deviser, producer, and educator based in New York City. Credits include Roundabout Theatre, Mabou Mines, Long Wharf, The Old Globe, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chautauqua Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Texas Shakespeare Festival, Trinity Rep, and The Goodman Theatre among others. James was the founding artistic director of Chicago's award-winning Red Tape Theatre, an experimental theatre committed to new work and new models of producing.

Drew Pisarra, Playwright



Drew Pisarra is the author of Periodic Boyfriends (2023) and Infinity Standing Up (2019), two poetry collections and You're Pretty Gay (2021) and Publick Spanking (1996), two short story collections. His first radio play, The Strange Case of Nick M. (2021), was commissioned by Imago Theatre then debuted on K-BOO FM. A grantee of Café Royal Cultural Foundation, Curious Elixirs: Curious Creators, and LMCC, he was a participating poet in A Gathering of the Tribes two-day reading marathon at The Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet As It's Kept.

Designers: Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Justin Lahue; Costume Design by Adanne Spencer-Johnson; Lighting Design by Liz Schweitzer; Sound Design by Lexi Spera; Props Design by Federica Borlenghi

Stage Manager: Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld

Production Assistant: Anna Wheeler

Producer: Myah Shein

(Commissioned by Imago Theatre with additional support from Atelier 86 and The Drawing Board; produced by Myah Shein. Graphics by Sok Song. A co-production with The Tank NYC)

Click

at THE TANK NYC

312 W 36th St.

Aug. 30th - Sep. 8 at 7PM (Wed. - Fri.)

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Ovation Tix

Direct Ticket link: Click Here