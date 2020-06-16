Matt Oestreicher Creates New Talk Show ONE WITH EVERYTHING

The world premiere of America's newest late night talk show pilot, One With Everything has been set for July 1st, 2020. The One With Everything pilot was created by music industry veteran Matt Oestreicher and is hosted by Jonathan Foust, a leading authority on meditation, yoga, and spiritual awakening.

This hour-long pilot features MC/Sidekick/Vocalist Joe Gray (Apollo Theater) and guests including: Spiritual Practitioner Krishna Das,Social Activist Daryl Davis, and meditation and brain researcher David Vago.

"I'm really excited to finally share this passion project that I've been working on for awhile now with the world," said Oestreicher who also serves as the show's executive producer and music director. "We've done something that's never been done before, which is we've created the first spirituality-minded, socially conscious late-night show."

The show has positioned itself as The Tonight Show meets Super Soul Sunday, with a dash of Bill Nye the Science Guy. The show is a one-stop shop for personal growth and "edutainment" and was made for those who dream of living in a kinder, more positive, and more supportive world. One With Everythingcelebrates our common humanity, while approaching our diversity with curiosity and respect instead of fear or judgement.

One With Everything will premiere on Matt's YouTube pageat 7PM EST on July 1st.

Watch a short trailer of the pilot below!

ABOUT MATT OESTREICHER: Matt is a producer, arranger, performer, writer, band leader, and educator. He has performed and worked with artists such as: Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Jon Bon Jovi, Will I Am, John Legend, Weird Al, Snoop Dogg & more. For the last 10 years, he has been the arranger/keyboardist/guitarist for the world-famous Apollo Amateur Night Band.

Matt was the Music Director for the New York revival of Smokey Joe's Café at Stage 42 in 2018, which he was nominated for an Audelco for Outstanding Music Direction. Matt played lead guitar for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway and has recorded with the casts of Broadway productions including: Tina: The Musical, Beetlejuice, The Prom, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the Donna Summer Musical. Matt has appeared on national TV shows including: Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The ESPY Awards, The Today Show & more. He has recorded music for the Macys Thanksgiving Parade every year since 2017.

After graduating with degrees in both Philosophy and Music from Tufts University and New England Conservator respectively, Matt spent the greater part of for years living at yoga and meditation centers and has studied with many great masters of these arts including Ram Dass. Matt is a certified yoga teacher, chi gong teacher, massage therapist, and energy healer.

Matt Oestreicher uses his experience in the entertainment world and the holistic health world to create programs that educate, entertain, and enlighten. Matt is the co-founder of the non-profit Your Time To Shine, Inc.which is a community building arts program. Matt's podcast "The Mindful Musician" explores the intersection of music, business, and spirituality.

